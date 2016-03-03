Aspen: Elite ski resort as you've never seen it

(CNN)The ski season is drawing to a close, but if you haven't had the time -- or the cash -- to hit the slopes this winter, CNN has the next best thing.
One of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S., Aspen is a magnet for wealthy winter sports enthusiasts from across the globe.
But if your budget doesn't stretch to a destination enjoyed by the likes of Lance Armstrong, Jack Nicholson and Heidi Klum, don't worry. We've done the job of bringing the Rocky Mountains town to you.
Just tap the images below to see the resort like never before. We think you can almost feel that powder. (Phone readers should best view this story on mobile web)
Hit the slopes
Once you've squeezed into your salopettes and strapped on your skis, it's time to hit the slopes. Below is a view straight down Aspen Mountain -- one of four ski areas that make up the resort. If you look closely, you can see CNN Alpine Edge's Christina Macfarlane preparing to make her descent.
Apres ski
You've worked up an appetite and you need somewhere to refuel. Here's the perfect apres spot for a bite to eat. The Sundeck is located at the top of Aspen Mountain and offers breathtaking views of the resort.
How the other half live
If you're a billionaire looking to get on the property ladder in Aspen, look no further than Red Mountain.
Jackie and Miguel Bezos, parents of Amazon founder Jeff, own a property on lower Red Mountain, which their son is thought to visit often.
Denver Nuggets and St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke is also in the neighborhood.
Last year, the luxurious "Summit House" -- situated at the top of the mountain -- went on sale for a cool $65 million.
Stunning sunset
When in Aspen, it's important to enjoy the sumptuous changes in scenery. After all, there aren't many sunsets that look as good as this and, if you can't be there in person, at least you can stare at it on a screen...