WIll.i.am endorses Hillary Clinton

Story highlights Musician Will.I.Am endorsed Hillary Clinton via Twitter on Thursday

The Black Eyed Peas member backed President Barack Obama over Clinton in 2008

(CNN) Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am just can't get enough of Hillary Clinton.

The Grammy-winning hip-hop artist, who backed then Sen. Barack Obama over Clinton in 2008, is now backing the Democratic presidential front-runner's presidential bid.

"There's a lot of things that @BernieSanders stands for that I agree with... but @HillaryClinton is the one to get things done," will.i.am tweeted Thursday.

There's a lot of things that @BernieSanders stands for that I agree with... but @HillaryClinton is the one to get things done... #MAMAknows — will.i.am (@iamwill) March 3, 2016

The singer also re-tweeted Clinton on Super Tuesday, writing "I'm not just standing...I'm walking, running, stomping, marching with this #strongLEADER...#womanPOWER."

will.i.am's reason for supporting Clinton echoes the argument that Clinton, herself, has repeatedly made to counter the Vermont senator's claims that she is not a true progressive.

