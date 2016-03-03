WIll.i.am endorses Hillary Clinton

Story highlights
(CNN)Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am just can't get enough of Hillary Clinton.
The Grammy-winning hip-hop artist, who backed then Sen. Barack Obama over Clinton in 2008, is now backing the Democratic presidential front-runner's presidential bid.
"There's a lot of things that @BernieSanders stands for that I agree with... but @HillaryClinton is the one to get things done," will.i.am tweeted Thursday.
The singer also re-tweeted Clinton on Super Tuesday, writing "I'm not just standing...I'm walking, running, stomping, marching with this #strongLEADER...#womanPOWER."
will.i.am's reason for supporting Clinton echoes the argument that Clinton, herself, has repeatedly made to counter the Vermont senator's claims that she is not a true progressive.
"I'm a progressive who likes to get things done," Clinton told CNN's Anderson Cooper during CNN's Democratic town hall last month.
As an early supporter of Obama, the "Meet Me Halfway" singer produced the song "Yes We Can" to help Obama court the youth vote in 2008. The video is star-studded and incorporates bits of Obama's speeches over hopeful music and lyrics.
But in 2014 will.i.am struck a despondent tone on Obama's presidency in an interview Larry King.
When asked if he was disappointed in Obama, "yes and no," he said, adding, "It would have been hard for anyone."