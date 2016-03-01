This man has made cowboy boots for seven presidents

Story highlights Meet BOTUS -- the Bootmaker of the United States of America

Rocky Carroll, 79, has toiled for years designing and refurbishing cowboy boots

Houston, Texas (CNN) Meet BOTUS -- the Bootmaker of the United States.

Inside a cramped wooden shack tucked between a laundry shop and a tire yard off a busy road here, 79-year-old Rocky Carroll has toiled for years designing and refurbishing cowboy boots. His creations have landed on the feet of the past seven U.S. presidents.

Carroll's title as the cowboy cobbler for the nation's highest office is purely unofficial. He got his start making boots for the president when he met then-Vice President George H.W. Bush at the Houston rodeo in the 1980s. He gave Bush a free pair, and the veep liked them so much that he invited Carroll to the White House to meet then-president Ronald Reagan, where he presented both men with boots in the Oval Office.

"He said he put them on and it felt like putting on a pair of socks," Carroll said of Reagan's boots.

The thing is, when you make a pair of boots for a president, word has a way of getting out.

Read More