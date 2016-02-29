Story highlights Gordon Ramsay says he fell in love with Singapore 15 years ago

(CNN) Gordon Ramsay may only have introduced his Bread Street Kitchen to Singapore eight months ago, but the British celeb chef and restaurateur has a much longer and deeper connection with the city-state.

"I fell in love with Singapore 15 years ago," Ramsay tells CNN of his first visit, when Raffles Hotel invited him to cook dinner with three other Michelin-star chefs.

He's also spent the last decade working with Singapore Airlines to develop inflight menus.

"This is my third visit in the last six months -- so I've been here umpteen times."