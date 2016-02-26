Story highlights Nearly 90% of all wild flowering plants depend on animal pollination to some extent

(CNN) Bees, birds, butterflies and beetles are among a growing list of pollinator species in jeopardy of global extinction, a United Nations study warns, a trend that could threaten the world's food supply.

Beyond the birds and the bees, tens of thousands of species of pollinators that play a significant role in the world's food production and contribute to billions of dollars in food yield are at risk, according to a report released by the United Nations Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).

About three-fourths of the world's food crops depend on pollination by insects and other animals, the report cites. Some of these crops include food items found on tables around the globe -- apples, chocolate, carrots and coffee, just to name a few.

"Pollinators are important contributors to world food production and nutritional security," Vera Lucia Imperatriz-Fonseca, co-chair of the assessment and senior professor at the University of São Paulo, said in a statement. "Their health is directly linked to our own well-being."

That includes our financial well-being: An estimated $235 to $577 billion in global crops could be affected annually because, the study says, nearly 16% of the current global vertebrate pollinators are headed toward extinction.

