(CNN) It used to be that Ghanians that wanted to study architecture picked a school in Europe or the United States.

Returning, they'd bring foreign techniques, import foreign materials, and create foreign buildings, mainly in the Bauhaus style that dominated thrifty post-war Europe.

Since its inception, the village has since been developed to include local health amenities. The Centre de Santé et de Promotion Sociale provides care in dentistry, gynecology and obstetrics, and general medicine. It also includes waiting areas, examination rooms, wards and office areas.

Since its inception, the village has since been developed to include local health amenities. The Centre de Santé et de Promotion Sociale provides care in dentistry, gynecology and obstetrics, and general medicine. It also includes waiting areas, examination rooms, wards and office areas.

Burkina Faso-born architect Francis Kere originally designed the Opera Village as an arts center. However, a devastating flood in the country changed its remit. The building serves primarily as a school, educating up to 300 students, though with a focus on art.

Francis Kere: Opera Village, Burkina Faso – Burkina Faso-born architect Francis Kere originally designed the Opera Village as an arts center. However, a devastating flood in the country changed its remit. The building serves primarily as a school, educating up to 300 students, though with a focus on art.

Field also designed the Karoo Wilderness Center. The Karoo is an arid, semi desert region in South Africa, which is over 400,000 square kilometers in size. It is an extremely dry region, with most settlements in it depending on underground water reserves to survive. Despite this, it is also extremely biodiverse, home to over 6,000 plant species. The Karoo Center adapts to this tough environment in innovative ways. The distinctive roof is designed to collect rainwater to cool the building. Energy is generated through through solar power and waste water is reused on site.

Stan Field; Karoo Wilderness Center, South Africa – Field also designed the Karoo Wilderness Center. The Karoo is an arid, semi desert region in South Africa, which is over 400,000 square kilometers in size. It is an extremely dry region, with most settlements in it depending on underground water reserves to survive. Despite this, it is also extremely biodiverse, home to over 6,000 plant species. The Karoo Center adapts to this tough environment in innovative ways. The distinctive roof is designed to collect rainwater to cool the building. Energy is generated through through solar power and waste water is reused on site.

The welcoming nature of the building is aimed at destigmatizing HIV testing and treatment, and making it a less stressful process for those who have to undergo it.

The welcoming nature of the building is aimed at destigmatizing HIV testing and treatment, and making it a less stressful process for those who have to undergo it.

Field, who grew up in Port Elizabeth during the apartheid era, was inspired after he returned home and discussed the project with locals. "This was a building to go through, rather than a building to go to," notes Field on the Ubuntu Centre website. "The pubic part of the town had to feel as if it was owned by the people. I think that serves as a backdrop to the new conditions of opportunity."

Field, who grew up in Port Elizabeth during the apartheid era, was inspired after he returned home and discussed the project with locals. "This was a building to go through, rather than a building to go to," notes Field on the Ubuntu Centre website. "The pubic part of the town had to feel as if it was owned by the people. I think that serves as a backdrop to the new conditions of opportunity."

Port Elizabeth is the hometown of Stan Field, who wanted to give back to his community with the Ubuntu Centre. From the outside, the structure could pass as a theater or art gallery, though it is actually an HIV clinic. The center is multi-faceted however. It not only strives to fulfill a medical purpose, but also a role as a community center, garden, school, yoga hub, and yes, a theater.

Stan Field: Ubuntu Centre, Port Elizabeth, South Africa – Port Elizabeth is the hometown of Stan Field, who wanted to give back to his community with the Ubuntu Centre. From the outside, the structure could pass as a theater or art gallery, though it is actually an HIV clinic. The center is multi-faceted however. It not only strives to fulfill a medical purpose, but also a role as a community center, garden, school, yoga hub, and yes, a theater.

The local health system hasn't been the only beneficiary of the work. "It was our goal to build high- quality, locally sourced and locally-made affordable housing," says Davis. She notes that 90% of the labor involved in the project was local the the village of Rwinkwavu, and the workforce was 30% female.

The local health system hasn't been the only beneficiary of the work. "It was our goal to build high- quality, locally sourced and locally-made affordable housing," says Davis. She notes that 90% of the labor involved in the project was local the the village of Rwinkwavu, and the workforce was 30% female.

"Because of Rwinkwavu's housing shortage, much of the hospital staff travel to and from the small town every day, therefore draining the neighborhood of much needed commerce and quality social structure," notes Davis. The buildings are more than just a place for doctors and nurses to sleep. Davis believes the project will save the hospital time and money. "Quality housing near the hospital will boost morale, enhance connections between staff and community and will, we hope, create a village within this village."

"Because of Rwinkwavu's housing shortage, much of the hospital staff travel to and from the small town every day, therefore draining the neighborhood of much needed commerce and quality social structure," notes Davis. The buildings are more than just a place for doctors and nurses to sleep. Davis believes the project will save the hospital time and money. "Quality housing near the hospital will boost morale, enhance connections between staff and community and will, we hope, create a village within this village."

Despite its aesthetic qualities, this building is actually housing for the workers of a local hospital in Rwinkwavu, Rwanda. It was designed by Sharon Davis, whose company was approached by NGO Partners in Health to design low-cost housing for their medical staff and the staff of the Rwandan Ministry of Health. "They asked us for 16-20 rooms to be built for about half the cost they were typically building for," she says. "The project was design and built in partnership with RVE and was built on budget and within a one year time frame."

Sharon Davis: Share houseing, Rwinkwavu, Rwanda – Despite its aesthetic qualities, this building is actually housing for the workers of a local hospital in Rwinkwavu, Rwanda. It was designed by Sharon Davis, whose company was approached by NGO Partners in Health to design low-cost housing for their medical staff and the staff of the Rwandan Ministry of Health. "They asked us for 16-20 rooms to be built for about half the cost they were typically building for," she says. "The project was design and built in partnership with RVE and was built on budget and within a one year time frame."

The most important aspect of the project is for a space to which dignity and hope can be given to the young patients, hence the emphasis on natural light, views and bountiful plant life. Adjaye Associates explains: "Utilizing sustainable resources and providing a soothing, open and restful environment for treatment, the building aims to promote healing and recovery for the children and their families."

The most important aspect of the project is for a space to which dignity and hope can be given to the young patients, hence the emphasis on natural light, views and bountiful plant life. Adjaye Associates explains: "Utilizing sustainable resources and providing a soothing, open and restful environment for treatment, the building aims to promote healing and recovery for the children and their families."

Gone are the days when modernist masterpieces were the epitome of the African skyline. When it comes to infrastructure, the continent may still be a work in progress. But today's architects are rising to the challenge, creating innovative solutions on a shoestring budget for those that need it the most. Superstar architect David Adjaye, for one, is working on a pediatric cancer center in Kigali. The 100-bed hospital is inspired by the practice of Imigongo -- a popular art form in Rwanda that is produced from cow dung and includes black, white and red geometric designs painted on walls, pottery and canvas "The design concept uses a geometric language and plays with these traditional patterns," notes Adjaye Associates. The project is due for completion in 2017.

David Adjaye: Pediatric Cancer Centre, Kigali, Rwanda – Gone are the days when modernist masterpieces were the epitome of the African skyline. When it comes to infrastructure, the continent may still be a work in progress. But today's architects are rising to the challenge, creating innovative solutions on a shoestring budget for those that need it the most. Superstar architect David Adjaye, for one, is working on a pediatric cancer center in Kigali. The 100-bed hospital is inspired by the practice of Imigongo -- a popular art form in Rwanda that is produced from cow dung and includes black, white and red geometric designs painted on walls, pottery and canvas "The design concept uses a geometric language and plays with these traditional patterns," notes Adjaye Associates. The project is due for completion in 2017.

"Which is not a bad thing," she adds. "It's just that creativity maybe sometimes suffers."

Concrete may still dominate as a building material, but construction trends are changing in Accra, Ghana's capital.

Now, local architects are just as likely to study from within their home country. With a new wave of talent emerging, so too is distinctly Ghanaian architecture.

And rather than be constrained by designs of the past, newly-minted architects out to prove that they can be both practical and creative.

Home grown everything

Ghana's two architectural colleges are keen to impress upon its students the country's rich building heritage.

"You learn a lot about traditional architecture," says Obeng, "and you realize that we have a lot of good stuff that we didn't develop somehow; we left it by the roadside."

Local knowledge is informing the design work of local architects today, from color palettes to the types of materials used.

One major change is the resurgence of wood -- mirroring a Western trend, but from distinctly Ghanaian roots.

JUST WATCHED A lesson in ancient architecture Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH A lesson in ancient architecture 06:38

"Wood is actually our material... we are in the forest belt," Obeng explains. "Wood is in abundance (and) we are known as a timber exporter. But the weird thing is that the knowledge to build in wood has disappeared," she says.

"From the colonial times we started building with concrete and block work... we just don't known how to do it any more."

By designing wooden structures, Obeng is reviving these lost skills.

On one of her projects -- a block of townhouses with a wooden facade -- the architect has drafted in a retired German woodworker who Obeng says is "helping the locals and passing on the knowledge, bringing us back our wood knowledge."

"Many people think building a house with wood is impossible," says timber construction supervisor Latif Falicu. "This building has changed the architectural thinking of Ghana."

Meanwhile other architects are taking "home grown" literally.

Frances Buckle-Thompson's sixth floor garden atop the World Bank in the capital is Ghana's first example of a green rooftop.

"It's amazing," she says, "we get to keep it green (and) you get to enjoy the scenery of Accra from this height."

Not merely an aesthetic choice, Obeng explains that the roof "nullifies the heat island effect of the building... absorbing sunlight and cooling (it). It's also providing insulation for the roof at the same time... it's just amazing."

Economical and sustainable, these techniques, from urban greening to building with wood, are not without purpose.

"This is what we want our young architects to design with," Obeng argues. "This is what tropical architecture is all about!"