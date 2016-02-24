Food, family and God: How Italy won the race for beauty

By Ermenegildo Preti, 1956 The Isetta epitomises the element of fun that is so often prominent in Italian design. Especially when looking at the history of car manufacturing, I wanted to represent how different Italy's approach was. The 'bubble car', as it became known, really communicates that.

BMW Isetta 250 – By Ermenegildo Preti, 1956 The Isetta epitomises the element of fun that is so often prominent in Italian design. Especially when looking at the history of car manufacturing, I wanted to represent how different Italy's approach was. The 'bubble car', as it became known, really communicates that.

Teatro del Mondo, Venice, 1979 – This temporary floating theatre, constructed for the Venice Biennale by architect Aldo Rossi, heralded the arrival of Postmodernism in Venice. I like the idea of an armada or floatilla, moving in to show the new way. This was a fleeting, but influential statement.

The Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, Rome – By Giovanni Guerrini, Ernesto Bruno Lapadula and Mario Romano in 1937 Here, again, the idea of transformation in Italy's architecture is interesting. Built as part of a fascist complex under Benito Mussolini, it has recently been repurposed as the headquarters of Italian luxury brand Fendi, and their fur atelier. The brand received a large amount of negative press about the move.

Fiat Lingotto automobile factory, Turin – Built in the 1920s, with a test track on the roof, this unusual building was refitted as a hotel by Renzo Piano in 1985. This is interesting because of its transformation from industrial building to a space of leisure. There has been a lot of argument about how useful the racetrack actually was, and yet it has been retained.

9093 Kettle (Kettle with a Whistling Bird) – By Michael Graves for Alessi ,1985 -- Taking the phrase 'whistle while you work' quite literally, Alessi's design brought fun into the kitchen and launched a thousand imitations. It also spawned a family of related accessories by the brand.

Fiat 500 – Designed by Dante Giacosa, 1957 (to 1975) Since the early 1900s Fiat has dominated the Italian car market. The Fiat 500 is interesting as it was deliberately designed as a reasonably priced car -- an answer to Volkswagen's Beetle. The accessible, egalitarian design resulted in a huge cross section of Italian society driving a Fiat 500.

Elsa Schiaparelli – By Elsa Schiaparelli, 1927 Like Coco Chanel, Elsa Schiaparelli redefined feminine chic in Paris in the 1920s, beginning with her innovative surrealist knitwear. Schiaperelli's focus on surrealism is a key difference between the two design legends.

Ferrari Testarossa, – By Leonardo Fioravanti, Ian Cameron, Guido Campoli, Emmanuele Nicosia, Diego Ottina at Pininfarina, 1984-1996 In many way this is the ultimate sports car. Slightly too sharp to be phallic, it's certainly in your face, representing the spirit of design in the eighties. It is also emblematic of Pininfarina's huge contribution to Italian design. (pictured: Sergio Pininfarina with the Ferrari Testarossa)

Total Furnishing Uni – By Joe Columbo, 1971 This was seen as industrial designer Cesare "Joe" Colombo's swan song, as he died shortly after creating it. This is one realisation of Le Corbusier's modernist idea of a 'machine for living', attempting to meet all domestic needs in one compact unit.

Venini glass – By Carlo Scarpa, 1932-1947 This blending of classic Venetian glass manufacture with the modernist design sensibility of architect Carlo Scarpa represents the link between old and new.

Giorgio Armani suits – For Richard Gere in American Gigolo From American Gigolo to Miami Vice, Giorgio Armani deconstructed the traditional man's suit, creating a more relaxed silhouette and heralding a look that would dominate mens tailoring in the 1980s.

Carlton Shelving Unit – By Ettore Sottsass for Memphis, 1981 From Italy via mid-century USA, this attention-grabbing shelving unit epitomizes Postmodern design and the Memphis style, the radical design collective Sottsass founded in 1981.

Zanotta Sacco beanbag – Designed by Piero Gatti, Franco Teodoro, and Cesare Paolini in 1968. From Italian radical design to a home near you, this was the original beanbag chair. It is a key example of how 1960s design experimentation came out of innovation in plastics technology. It was a time when people were completely rethinking the chair.

Gathering to eat with family and friends is a cornerstone of Italian life, and so it's no surprise that the architecture of the table has inspired many Italian designers to make extraordinary objects.

Designer Ettore Sottsass lovingly crafted his classic 1987 Nuovo Milano cutlery to be as "smooth as sea-worn stones," while industrialist Alberto Alessi saw fit to commission world-famous architects to make miniature skylines of jugs, pots, and percolators.

Would any other country have taken functional food utensils and transported them to this often surreal hinterland of art, architecture and design?

Yet, the story of how Italy came to comprehensively dominate the global design field -- in everything from cars, to clothes, to furniture -- is a remarkable one.

Emerging from the rubble of World War II as an impoverished and exhausted nation on the wrong side of history -- defeated in war and lagging far behind its more industrialized European counterparts -- it surely seemed unlikely.

Discover how, in just two decades, an alliance of city-states seized space-age manufacturing and Mediterranean tradition to make Italian design just so good.

An unexpected start

The radicalism attributed to Italian designs can in part be connected to an often overlooked -- and certainly unintended -- quirk of the country's design education.

Other parts of Europe have enjoyed their own internationally famous design programs -- from Germany's Bauhaus art schools of the 1920s and 1930s and Ulm School of Design in the 1950s and 1960s, to the UK's Royal College of Art in London, which continues today.

But the Italian practice of design education has worked in quite a different way to foster creativity.

Italy's lack of design programs -- until the launch of the Politecnico di Milano School of Design in 1989 -- has meant that throughout much of the 20th century, designers were usually trained in architecture.

"La Conica," Aldo Rossi's first coffee maker for Alessi, designed in 1983

Architectural education is highly theorized and in Italy this led to significant groups of theoretically-aware designers. Architect and designer Aldo Rossi's coffee makers -- with their conical lines and architectural finishes -- show what happens when designers bring an entirely different sensibility to product design.

Many architects from Italy's Radical Design movement (at its height for about a decade from the mid-1960s) produced eye-popping solutions for urban living and rural escapes. Imaginatively persuasive on paper, these designs were largely too radical for widespread take-up -- but found a second life as objects.

The enduring identities of Italy's city-states

Although we think of Italy as having an ancient history, it is in fact a fairly young nation. After all, the Romans were just that: Romans, not Italians.

Italy was formed in 1871 from separate city-states with distinct identities. Even today, people living in Milan are Milanese first and Italian second, and the same is true of Neapolitans, Venetians, and others.

This heritage of city-states and local identities feeds into a design culture that is similarly regional: from the concentration of wood-working in the northern Italian lakes region, to auto manufacture around Turin (where a giant car manufacturer famously built a testing track on the roof of its factory).

Yet, 20th century Italian radical design was conducted in an international cultural climate in thrall to advances in space design inspiration provided by Stanley Kubrick's film "2001 A Space Odyssey," as well as American technology.

This was an era of rebellion against the establishment -- and that included in the world of design.

'Kandissi Sofa', designed by postmodernist Alessandro Mendini in 1973

The student riots of 1968 in the U.S. and several European cities were met that same year with the occupation of the XIV Triennale design exhibition.

In this climate, Alessandro Mendini and Ettore Sottsass provided new compelling design in the postmodern mold through the Studio Alchimia group, and later the Memphis group. The theoretically-astute designers who had promoted radical design began to play with postmodernism and dally with deconstruction. Their designs shone on the pages of international style magazines.

'You scratch my back, I'll scratch yours'

A principally Catholic country, Italy's history has been formed around the church as a local, regional, national, and global influence.

The spiritual and social focus offered by the church has also enabled the development of networks of reciprocity -- "you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours" -- that have helped businesses develop locally.

And even when family feuds erupt, opportunities arise for designers to step into leadership roles -- as Tom Ford famously did at the Gucci fashion house.

Family ties are also crucial here.

Alberto Alessi's self-styled "Design Factory" in Crusinallo, northern Italy, placed the notion of family right into the heart of its homewares catalogue.

Here, sets of products are described as "families," rather than ranges. There's the 1990s range of luminous plastic kitchen goods, called "Family Follows Fiction." And the "Graves Family" collection, which was designed by U.S. architect Michael Graves on the back of his hugely successful 9093 Kettle -- better known as the "Whistling Bird" kettle.

Italy has an unusually high proportion of family firms of small to medium size. Designers, here, can develop close working relationships with design-savvy members of family firms -- and in turn become honorary members of the family.

Taken from the world, made in Italy

Ultimately, the most compelling secret of the 'Made in Italy' brand's success is that it is not entirely Italian.

To use a soccer comparison, Italy's design community is like the UK's Premier League; it achieves global recognition by attracting talent from around the world.

Juicy Salif lemon squeezer by Philippe Starck for Alessi

The designer of some of Italy's most recent icons is Frenchman Philippe Starck, while the staffs of Italy's biggest fashion studios come from fashion schools internationally.

Designers around the world want to work with Italy's design-forward companies and manufacturers. For some of them, that means traveling to Milan, Florence or Turin and living there.

Other times, products travel to them.

The 1953 Iso Isetta (otherwise known as the "bubble car") was designed in Italy but has been licenced for production internationally, notably by BMW.

The myth and mystique of 'Made in Italy'

The "Made in Italy" brand itself initially developed organically, as companies manufacturing their goods in Italy began to see a business advantage in the tag.

The label been legally protected since 1999, with the proviso enforced from 2009 that all goods must be designed, manufactured and packaged in the country to earn the right to use the moniker: "Made in Italy."

The myth and mystique of Italian design excellence have solid foundations in Italy's regional centers of excellence, in family firms and professional networks, in unique approaches to architecture and design education, materials innovation, and radical theorizing.

While the best Italian design is deceptively simple in its craftsmanship -- there is much more to its success than meets the eye.