(CNN) The shock results of the US presidential election has left a lot of disappointed voters considering their options.

But while would-be expats may have caused the Canadian immigration website to crash Tuesday night, the smarter migrant might want to look further afield -- to Austria, in fact.

Earlier this year Vienna -- the city of strudels, coffee, music and grand architecture -- was named the world's best for expats in 2016.

The Austrian capital ranked in the top spot for overall quality of living in consulting firm Mercer's 18th annual study of foreign workers' overseas lifestyles

For the seventh year running it beat out major international capitals including New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong and Dubai -- none of which made it anywhere near the top 20.

