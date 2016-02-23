(CNN) The shock results of the US presidential election have left a lot of disappointed voters considering their options.

But while would-be expats may have caused the Canadian immigration website to crash Tuesday night, the smarter migrant might want to look further afield -- to Austria, in fact.

Earlier this year Vienna -- the city of strudels, coffee, music and grand architecture -- was named the world's best for expats in 2016.

For the seventh year running it beat out major international capitals including New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong and Dubai -- none of which made it anywhere near the top 20.

