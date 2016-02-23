Breaking News

Pasta made with crickets and grasshoppers sold in France

By Susie East, for CNN

Updated 6:18 PM ET, Wed March 15, 2017

    Cricket spaghetti sold in France

(CNN)For anyone who's ever thought their artisan pasta lacks an unexpected protein punch, Stephanie Richard has the answer.

Richard, based in Thiefosse, northeast France, serves up fusili, penne and spaghetti containing a very special ingredient: Insects.
This gourmet treat is made from spelt flour, eggs, and flour made from pulverized crickets and grasshoppers. Not convinced?
In 2013, the United Nations noted the "huge potential" of insects for feeding people and livestock.
    Richard started the business four years ago and now produces up to 400 kilograms of pasta each week. Insects are the "protein of the future," says Richard.
    Such futuristic nutrition comes at a price. A 250-gram bag costs 6.60 euros ($7.30) -- a lot more than a typical bag of protein-poor carbs.
    L'atelier a pates, 6 Place de la Mairie, 88290 Thiefosse, France; +33 9 54 90 94 20