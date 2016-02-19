Animal Collective gets political

Story highlights Nature is a prominent theme in indie band Animal Collective's music

(CNN) CNN caught up with Brian Weitz and Noah Lennox of the indie band Animal Collective to talk about politics and the environment.

The Baltimore band released their new album "Painting With" on Friday. It was inspired by cave paintings and dinosaurs . Like much of their nature-inspired lyrics, their love for the earth has driven the band to speak out on climate change.

Weitz worked on Capitol Hill after graduate school and also said he wrote a policy paper for John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign.

"I'm a big scuba diver and I've always loved the ocean. My children love the ocean," Weitz said, "and the idea that in 10-15 years when my son will maybe start joining me on these trips — that it's not going to look the same is really sad to me."

Known for their psychedelic, experimental rock sound and lyrics laced with a bit of darkness and a bit of color, Animal Collective is made up of Weitz, who goes by "Geologist," Lennox, who goes by "Panda Bear," David Portner, who goes by "Avey Tare," and sometime member Josh Dibb or "Deakin," who is not a part of the band's latest venture.

