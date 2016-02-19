Animal Collective gets political

Story highlights
(CNN)CNN caught up with Brian Weitz and Noah Lennox of the indie band Animal Collective to talk about politics and the environment.
The Baltimore band released their new album "Painting With" on Friday. It was inspired by cave paintings and dinosaurs. Like much of their nature-inspired lyrics, their love for the earth has driven the band to speak out on climate change.
Weitz worked on Capitol Hill after graduate school and also said he wrote a policy paper for John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign.
"I'm a big scuba diver and I've always loved the ocean. My children love the ocean," Weitz said, "and the idea that in 10-15 years when my son will maybe start joining me on these trips — that it's not going to look the same is really sad to me."
Known for their psychedelic, experimental rock sound and lyrics laced with a bit of darkness and a bit of color, Animal Collective is made up of Weitz, who goes by "Geologist," Lennox, who goes by "Panda Bear," David Portner, who goes by "Avey Tare," and sometime member Josh Dibb or "Deakin," who is not a part of the band's latest venture.
"I think those references to nature that often come up in our songs and our titles — it more just kind of happens that way. There isn't a real mission to do that but I suppose just being inspired by that kind of stuff," Lennox said.
"Painting With" includes tracks like "Lying in the Grass," "Recycling" and the single "Floridada" — an anthem which is dedicated to Florida, but also a celebration of the quirks and beauty of nature wherever it may be.
Here are some of those lyrics:
"A continent molded from glass/ Or maybe a town I can taste/ Dresses that glow on girls from Barcelona/ I wanna discover the key/ And open the everywhere place/ A mix of sky from Montana/ Dipped in FloriDada"
"I was driving in L.A. and flipping through the radio dial and came across a morning radio show ... They had a segment called, like, 'Dumb Things People Are Doing In Florida.' It kind of bothered me," Portner told Newsweek when the single was released last year. "Everybody—they kind of agree that Florida's such a weird place," Portner says. "But in a way, that's part of the charm of it."
For fans of Animal Collective, the band's charm is defined by the unusual and by the unpredictability and the rawness of nature.