Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Marilyn Monroe: An even brighter life after death?

By Tiffany Ap, for CNN

Updated 7:39 AM ET, Thu February 18, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

More than 100 pieces of art inspired by Marilyn Monroe are on display at the Murray Art Museum Australia. Scroll through to discover highlights&lt;em&gt; from &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mamalbury.com.au/see-and-do/exhibitions/marilyn-celebrating-an-american-icon&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;Marilyn: Celebrating an American Icon&lt;em&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/em&gt;...&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: A muse for the ages
More than 100 pieces of art inspired by Marilyn Monroe are on display at the Murray Art Museum Australia. Scroll through to discover highlights from Marilyn: Celebrating an American Icon...
Hide Caption
1 of 10
The photographer Ed Feingersh was sent by Redbook magazine to follow Monroe through her daily routine in 1955. She&#39;s depicted here holding a bottle of Chanel No. 5. The late actress helped fuel the popularity of the fragrance when she told press: &quot;What do I wear to bed? Why, Chanel No. 5 of course&quot;
Photos: A muse for the ages
The photographer Ed Feingersh was sent by Redbook magazine to follow Monroe through her daily routine in 1955. She's depicted here holding a bottle of Chanel No. 5. The late actress helped fuel the popularity of the fragrance when she told press: "What do I wear to bed? Why, Chanel No. 5 of course"
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Monroe posed for many celebrated photographers of her day including, here, for Cecil Beaton at a portrait session 1956.
Photos: A muse for the ages
Monroe posed for many celebrated photographers of her day including, here, for Cecil Beaton at a portrait session 1956.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson, considered the master of candid photography, shot this image of her on the set of the 1961 film &quot;The Misfits&quot;.
Photos: A muse for the ages
French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson, considered the master of candid photography, shot this image of her on the set of the 1961 film "The Misfits".
Hide Caption
4 of 10
After taking Monroe&#39;s portrait -- here, six years before her death -- Beaton wrote in his diary: &quot;It will probably end in tears.&quot;
Photos: A muse for the ages
After taking Monroe's portrait -- here, six years before her death -- Beaton wrote in his diary: "It will probably end in tears."
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Far from dimming her appeal, tributes to the star have continued in earnest after Monroe&#39;s death. &quot;Dead Elephant Book Diary, Marilyn Monroe&quot; was created by Peter Beard in 1971, nine years after her death due to an overdose of barbiturates.
Photos: A muse for the ages
Far from dimming her appeal, tributes to the star have continued in earnest after Monroe's death. "Dead Elephant Book Diary, Marilyn Monroe" was created by Peter Beard in 1971, nine years after her death due to an overdose of barbiturates.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
The exhibition contains a series of Andy Warhol&#39;s famed pop art prints. Warhol&#39;s two abiding fascinations -- death and the cult of celebrity -- came together in Monroe&#39;s story.
Photos: A muse for the ages
The exhibition contains a series of Andy Warhol's famed pop art prints. Warhol's two abiding fascinations -- death and the cult of celebrity -- came together in Monroe's story.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Recalling the famous high color prints of Monroe created by Warhol, artist Heidi Popovic created this skull interpretation in 2008.
Photos: A muse for the ages
Recalling the famous high color prints of Monroe created by Warhol, artist Heidi Popovic created this skull interpretation in 2008.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
The exhibition is not confined to canvas: this &quot;rock and roll cowgirl&quot; costume by Australian designer Jenny Kee was also inspired by Monroe. The dress was used in the opening ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.
Photos: A muse for the ages
The exhibition is not confined to canvas: this "rock and roll cowgirl" costume by Australian designer Jenny Kee was also inspired by Monroe. The dress was used in the opening ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
This chair by Jonathan de Pas, Donato D&#39;Urbino, and Paolo Lomazzi is named &quot;Joe&quot;, after Monroe&#39;s ex-husband and baseball legend Joe DiMaggio.
Photos: A muse for the ages
This chair by Jonathan de Pas, Donato D'Urbino, and Paolo Lomazzi is named "Joe", after Monroe's ex-husband and baseball legend Joe DiMaggio.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
mama marilyn 8marilyn 4mama marilyn 9mama marilyn 7mama marilyn 4marilyn 3mama marilyn 3marilyn 5mama marilyn 1mama marilyn 2

Story highlights

  • Over 100 works inspired by Marilyn Monroe are on display at the Murray Art Museum Australia
  • Included are pieces by famed artists and photographers, including Andy Warhol and Cecil Beaton
  • Gallery: View highlights from the exhibition

(CNN)Even as icons go, there are few as exalted, as scrutinized as Marilyn Monroe.

A new exhibition, Marilyn: Celebrating an American Icon, is now showing at the Murray Art Museum Australia (MAMA), featuring over 100 pieces of art inspired by the late actress. It spans works created by Monroe's famous peers -- Cecil Beaton, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Milton H. Greene and Andy Warhol, to name a few -- and from modern creatives who have taken Monroe as muse.
    "The bulk of the body of work [shown] is actually created after her life," said MAMA curator Bianca Acimovic. "Although she was very influential during her day, that hasn't dwindled and, in fact, it has only grown."
    England&#39;s mid-20th century socialites through the eyes of Cecil Beaton
    English socialites through the eyes of Cecil Beaton
    Although the show began in Brazil and made various stop across the U.S. before landing in Australia -- its only stop in the Southern Hemisphere -- it's picked up some local flavor with the addition of works from Australian talent including pop artist Richard Larter and fashion designer Jenni Kee, who created a Monroe-inspired costume to feature in the opening ceremony of the Sydney Olympics in 2000.
    "Two-thirds are drawn from collections overseas -- the Americas, Germany and the UK -- but it's also built on works from Australian collections that haven't been seen in this context."
    Read More
    The exhibition is on display at the MAMA until 8 May 2016 before moving to its final stop at the Citadelle Art Foundation in Texas this fall.