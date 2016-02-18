Story highlights Over 100 works inspired by Marilyn Monroe are on display at the Murray Art Museum Australia

Included are pieces by famed artists and photographers, including Andy Warhol and Cecil Beaton

(CNN) Even as icons go, there are few as exalted, as scrutinized as Marilyn Monroe.

A new exhibition, Marilyn: Celebrating an American Icon , is now showing at the Murray Art Museum Australia (MAMA), featuring over 100 pieces of art inspired by the late actress. It spans works created by Monroe's famous peers -- Cecil Beaton, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Milton H. Greene and Andy Warhol, to name a few -- and from modern creatives who have taken Monroe as muse.

"The bulk of the body of work [shown] is actually created after her life," said MAMA curator Bianca Acimovic. "Although she was very influential during her day, that hasn't dwindled and, in fact, it has only grown."

Although the show began in Brazil and made various stop across the U.S. before landing in Australia -- its only stop in the Southern Hemisphere -- it's picked up some local flavor with the addition of works from Australian talent including pop artist Richard Larter and fashion designer Jenni Kee, who created a Monroe-inspired costume to feature in the opening ceremony of the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

"Two-thirds are drawn from collections overseas -- the Americas, Germany and the UK -- but it's also built on works from Australian collections that haven't been seen in this context."

