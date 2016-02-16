Why Angel Haze is not voting for Donald Trump

Story highlights Detroit rapper Angel Haze will vote for the first time this election cycle

She doesn't know who she's for, but she is not voting for Donald Trump

The musician describes herself as "a liberal, if anything" in terms of political affiliation

(CNN) Angel Haze does not watch cable and does not even have a television.

Like many millennials, the 23-year-old Detroit rapper says she gets her news on social media outlets like Twitter. And this election cycle, one giant social media presence caught her attention: Serial tweeter and billionaire business mogul Donald Trump.

"I don't consider myself a political person," Haze told CNN. "But, right now, I'm following politics because Donald Trump has a chance of winning and that is very devastating for me."

"The world was not made with borders ... we built them. We made these constructs and these confines," Haze said. "If you have d-----bags like Donald Trump saying you can't come in here or we're going to make it extra hard for you to come here, how do people learn? How do you experience culture? How do you connect with other people?"

