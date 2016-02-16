Story highlights Danish aid worker tops international list of world's most influential people

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Danish aid worker Anja Ringgren Loven has been recognized as the most influential person in the world for her efforts to help abandoned children accused of being witches in Nigeria.

Loven topped an international list of 100 inspiring individuals compiled by German-language Ooom Magazine , beating Barack Obama, Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama.

Earlier this year, the Loven spotted a desperately emaciated 2-year-old boy who could barely stand as he thirstily gulped water from a bottle.

The boy was abandoned by his family, who accused him of being a witch, according to Loven who found him in Uyo, southeast Nigeria.

The aid worker says the boy, whom she calls Hope, had been living on the streets and survived on scraps from passersby.