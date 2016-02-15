(CNN) Vast as a sea and deep as an ocean trench, Russia's Lake Baikal is one of the world's great natural wonders.

With a surface area bigger than Belgium, it contains nearly one quarter of all the world's freshwater, which is more than the five American Great Lakes combined.

Baikal is truly a lake of superlatives.

The Earth's deepest inland body of water, its massive stone basin is so large that all of the rivers on the planet would take an entire year to fill it.

While more than 300 rivers flow in, only one -- the Angara -- flows out, eventually draining into the Arctic Ocean, hundreds of kilometers to the north.

