(CNN) Drop it like it's hot.

That's the secret of cooking a perfectly juicy steak, says Dante Liporaco, owner of Tarquino in Buenos Aires -- one of Latin America's top restaurants

He recommends a nice thick cut, warmed to room temperature, then slapped on a sizzling hot pan.

It's then seasoned with chimichurri -- the Argentinian sauce made with parsley, garlic, oregano, oil and vinegar -- and kosher salt.

Off the heat, it rests for three or four minutes to allow its juices to settle.