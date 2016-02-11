Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran House of Poems, Shiraz – Mohammad Reza Domiri Ganji's amazing photos of Iran are a great introduction to some of the country's rich cultural attractions. Among them is this literary institute in Shiraz, which has a reputation as a city of great poets and poems. Hide Caption 1 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Ali Qapu, Isfahan – Located on the western edge of Isfahan's Naqsh-e Jahan square, this six-story palace's name means "grand doorway." Hide Caption 2 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Arg-e Karim Khan, Shiraz – The 18th-century Karim Khan castle stands in the center of Shiraz. "The unique architecture, lighting and patterns presented in the Iranian baths catches the eye at first glance," says Ganji. Hide Caption 3 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Borj-e Azadi, Tehran – Built in 1971, the Azadi tower marks the 2,500th anniversary of the Persian Empire. "I like this tower for its unique architecture," says Ganji. Hide Caption 4 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Badab-e Surt springs – Located in the north of Iran, this natural spring produces water rich in salts and sulfur. "It has a reflection of the sky that adds to its charm and beauty," says Ganji. Hide Caption 5 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Boroujerdi-ha House, Kashan – This 19th-century carpet merchant's house in Kashan today serves as the base of the city's Cultural Heritage Organization. Hide Caption 6 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Carpet workshop, Shiraz – Carpet-making is one of the oldest and most important industries in Iran, says Ganji. "I tried to capture the spirit of life which exists in this workshop and its workers. Every carpet brought here to be repaired has a spirit too." Hide Caption 7 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Bagh-e Dolat Abad, Yazd – The 18th-century Dolat Abad garden follows a classic Iranian design, and has a distinctive windcatcher -- a building used to provide natural air conditioning. Hide Caption 8 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Emarat-e Badgir, Tehran – "The exclusive ornaments of this building, such as the glasses, the mirrors, and tall columns are of exceptional beauty," says Ganji.

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Eram Gardens, Shiraz – Eram owes its fame and importance to the variety of unique and rare plants in its botanical gardens. "As I walked into the gardens, the first thing I noticed was the positive energy emanating from the place due to its green and colorful surroundings," Ganji says. Hide Caption 10 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Forough-Al-Mulk House, Shiraz – Built for Qajar era Shiraz dignitary Forough-Al-Mulk, this three-story building now houses a museum. Hide Caption 11 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Jameh Mosque, Yazd – "When I entered the mosque I was amazed by the fantastic artwork in its ceiling," says Ganji. "It got my attention and when I saw that view, I wanted to photograph it." Hide Caption 12 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Kordasht Bath, Julfa – Located in the southwestern Iranian city of Julfa, this bath was originally used by royals of the Safavid dynasty and later opened to the public. Hide Caption 13 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Maranjab salt lake, near Kashan – This salt lake sits next to the Maranjab desert south of Tehran. It's actually a dried lake that only very occasionally collects water after heavy rain or snow. Hide Caption 14 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Maranjab sands, near Kashan – "This is taken on a regular day and shows what a desert is supposed to look like -- dry and hot white sands shining under the sunlight."

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Maranjab snows – "This shows a surprise view of the desert -- covered in snow," adds Ganji. "After hours of driving along a freezing snow-covered road, then hiking to reach the desert, I managed to photograph this rare moment just after sunrise." Hide Caption 16 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Nasir Al-Mulk Mosque, Shiraz – Another Qajar era treasure, this mosque has eastern and western bedchambers. "In fall and winter when sunlight shines through the glass, it casts the bedchamber in a beautiful light," says Ganji. Hide Caption 17 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Niavaran Palace, Tehran – In the decade before the Islamic revolution, this palace served as a residential home for the shah's family and was where they met foreign guests. Hide Caption 18 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Palace of Ardashir, south of Shiraz – Third-century Persian ruler Ardashir I -- the founder of Iran's Sassanid Empire -- built this palace for himself. Hide Caption 19 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Royal Palace of Cyrus, Pasargadae – "This is a very important monument, as it is relates to one of the most famous Persian emperors," says Ganji. "The Milky Way is only visible on certain summer evenings where the sky is clear and there's no moon." Hide Caption 20 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Tomb of Cyrus the Great, Pasargadae – This tomb consists of a chamber with sloping roof built on seven stone tiers. In 336 BC, when Alexander the Great invaded Persia, Pasargadae was destroyed and the entire treasury of the palaces and tomb of Cyrus were looted. Hide Caption 21 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Persepolis (Takht-e Jamshid), northeast of Shiraz – "I've always loved this historic complex because it's a reminder of one of the greatest empires of Iran and is part of our historic identity," says Ganji. Hide Caption 22 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Shah Mosque (Imam Mosque), Isfahan – "The ceiling of this place is like none other," says Ganji. "One of the most exquisite works of architecture, it's hard to look away." Hide Caption 23 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, Isfahan – A highlight of Isfahan's Naqsh-e Jahan Square, this was built during the reign of Shah Abbas I. Hide Caption 24 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble, Ardabil – Another Safavid treasure, this place gained fame through a shrine built to Shah Ismail I's ancestor Sheikh Safi al-Din. Hide Caption 25 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran 33 pol (Si-o-se Pol, Bridge of 33 Spans) or Allahverdi Khan Bridge, Isfahan – This majestic structure, built under Shah Abbas I, takes its name from the archways which stretch across the water. Hide Caption 26 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Sultan Amir Ahmad Bath, Kashan – "To photograph this bath I went there several times and sat on its couches for hours," says Ganji. "I tried to choose a time when artificial lights were off and the only source of illumination was the light from holes in the ceiling." Hide Caption 27 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran St. Thaddeus Monastery, near Maku – "Because of its importance for non-Muslims in Iran, I've always wanted to take a photograph worthy of this building's status to add to my collection of my historical places in Iran," says Ganji. Hide Caption 28 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Tabatabaei House, Kashan – Built for a famous Kashan merchant during the Qajar dynasty era, this house has several sections decorated with different types of art and architectural features, such as stucco and stained glass.

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Timcheh, Kashan – "All around there are shops selling rugs and historical artefacts, but the most amazing view here is this ceiling," says Ganji. "Under the ceiling there's a big pond, which I had to stand in to take this photo directly under the ceiling's center." Hide Caption 30 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Tomb of Hafez, Shiraz – "Contrary to appearances in this picture, this place is always very busy, particularly in the late afternoons and evenings. It's a popular site, with poets and poetry enthusiasts, groups of friends and young couples all coming together to recite Hafez's romantic poems." Hide Caption 31 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Vakil Bath, Shiraz – "The amazing symmetry of the architecture and its limestone embellishments make this bath one of a kind," says Ganji. "To capture this stretched panorama, I needed permits to allow me to stand in the middle of the deep bath." Hide Caption 32 of 34

Photos: 34 incredibly beautiful reasons to visit Iran Vakil Mosque, Shiraz – "I like this mosque because of the many pillars used inside," says Ganji. "As you enter, the repetition of these pillars makes the place grand and beautiful, and gives the impression of many separate spaces. In my photo I've tried to show this repetition in the best way." Hide Caption 33 of 34