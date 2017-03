(CNN) Face the fear.

That's the advice of Natalia Escudero, chief sommelier at the Park Hyatt in Buenos Aires, when it comes to choosing wine.

There's no excuse for sipping the same old $15 Merlot or Sauvignon Blanc.

Instead, drinkers should experiment with grapes and regions.

It's not always best to go for a winery's big-seller -- and screw top wines can be just as great as those with corks.