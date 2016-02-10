Artist depicts Chinese rock stars as colossal mountain temples

Story highlights Artist portrays Chinese rocks stars as colossal mountain temples

Hair is made of cascading waterfalls, noses of Buddhist deities and necks as worship halls

Du Kun says the series is a reflection of his generation's worldview

Beijing (CNN) Artist Du Kun juxtaposes traditional Chinese values and modern western ideas in his massive oil paintings, which depict Chinese rock stars embedded in traditional mountaintop temples.

Hair is painted as cascading waterfalls, verdant tree canopies and gnarled roots, while noses are Buddhist deities, and necks are elaborately detailed worship halls.

Du's work recalls traditional Chinese landscape paintings that dates back to the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279).

Evocatively titled "Revels of the Rock Gods," Du's 2-meter (6.5 ft) high portraits are now being exhibited at the Mizuma Art Gallery in Tokyo this month.

Read More