Before Madonna ruled the world

Editor's note: This story was originally published on October 20, 2013.

(CNN) One full year before Madonna appeared on television for the first time and confidently declared to Dick Clark on "American Bandstand" that she was going to "rule the world," photographer Richard Corman could have told you the same thing.

Corman photographed the superstar-in-the-making on the Lower East Side of New York in the early '80s and released the collection of images in a 2013 book, "Madonna NYC 83."

He met Madonna through a tip from his mother, a casting director. He was fresh off an apprenticeship with photographer Richard Avedon , and Madonna had yet to release her debut album.

Cis Corman first saw Madonna when she was casting Martin Scorcese's "The Last Temptation of Christ" and suggested her son get in touch.

When he arrived at her walk-up apartment, Corman was supposed to call from a pay phone across the street to be let in. But when the neighborhood kids heard who he was visiting, "the sea parted," Corman recalled.

Read More