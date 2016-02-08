Beyonce gets political at Super Bowl, pays tribute to 'Black Lives Matter'

(CNN) Fans and critics were appreciative of Beyoncé's halftime show performance at Super Bowl 50 this Sunday, but her political message is now making waves.

"I think it was outrageous," former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Fox News Monday, who said he didn't get it from an artistic standpoint and didn't agree with the pop diva's politics and her support of "Black Lives Matter."

"The halftime show I thought was ridiculous anyway. I don't know what the heck it was. A bunch of people bouncing around and all strange things. It was terrible," Giuliani said.

Beyoncé's back-up dancers were dressed in all black, with black berets and afros — reminiscent of the way members of the Black Panther Party dressed in the 1960s.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 7, 2016 at 7:11pm PST

And Beyoncé donned a bandolier of bullets, similar to one famously worn by Michael Jackson during his 1993 world tour.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 7, 2016 at 5:50pm PST