Story highlights A James Bond-themed auction took place on February 18

24 items from the film "Spectre" were sold

An Aston Martin DB10 created for the film went under the hammer

Gallery: See highlights from the auction

(CNN) If you've ever wanted to live like secret agent James Bond, here's your chance.

EON Productions, the company behind the James Bond movie franchise, sold 10 items from the 24th James Bond film, 'Spectre', at a private event with auction house Christie's in London on February 18.

JUST WATCHED James Bond: Rare memorabilia on auction Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH James Bond: Rare memorabilia on auction 02:04

Highlights included the secret agent's Tom Ford suit, Omega wristwatch, and the keys to his luxurious sports car: the incredibly rare Aston Martin DB10.

Ten bespoke Aston Martins were created for the film. Eight of these were used to make 'Spectre', all of which were either destroyed during filming or modified beyond roadworthy use.

The two others were reserved for display purposes at the film's premieres. This is the only DB10 to ever be sold to the public.

Read More