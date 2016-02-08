Story highlights
(CNN)If you've ever wanted to live like secret agent James Bond, here's your chance.
EON Productions, the company behind the James Bond movie franchise, sold 10 items from the 24th James Bond film, 'Spectre', at a private event with auction house Christie's in London on February 18.
Highlights included the secret agent's Tom Ford suit, Omega wristwatch, and the keys to his luxurious sports car: the incredibly rare Aston Martin DB10.
Ten bespoke Aston Martins were created for the film. Eight of these were used to make 'Spectre', all of which were either destroyed during filming or modified beyond roadworthy use.
The two others were reserved for display purposes at the film's premieres. This is the only DB10 to ever be sold to the public.
It features a plaque signed by Daniel Craig, the British actor who played the MI6 spy, and surpassed its expected sell price ($2.1 million), going for $3.5 million.
A wristwatch, an Omega Seamaster 300 worn by Craig in the film, also beat its estimated $29,000, going instead for $131,800. A two-piece dinner suit worn by Agent 007 sold for $39,100.
Fourteen smaller items are being auctioned online throughout the week. It includes a series of Bond film staples, such as a martini shaker and two cocktail glasses which are are expected to go for $4,000.
Proceeds will go to charities including the Danish Refugee Council and UNMAS.
