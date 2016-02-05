5 sports tech ideas for coaches and athletes

Story highlights A platform called Splunk analyzed 15 years of data to predict NFL plays

An invention called EliteForm helps athletes perfect their movements during training and games

A hand-held device named Skulpt measures the fat in an athlete's muscles

Santa Clara, California (CNN) As athletes strive to set new records and engineers invent new technology, their worlds are intersecting more and more.

Right now the average football player relies on lifting weights, running agility drills and pushing heavy blocking sleds to get himself ready for game day.

It works well enough, but coaches and athletes looking for smarter ways to win are quickly embracing super-sophisticated technology on courts and playing fields.

Here are three ideas that show how technology is pushing sports in new directions.

1. Can a super computer coach football?

Read More