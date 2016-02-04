Breaking News

A salute to oldest U.S. national parks: Yellowstone, Yosemite, Rainier, others

By Katia Hetter, CNN

Updated 1:23 PM ET, Sun April 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

As the National Park Service commemorates its centennial in 2016, CNN celebrates the nation&#39;s oldest national parks and monuments, which were established before the agency that now oversees them. Click through the gallery to see some of our favorite first park sites.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
America's first national parks sitesAs the National Park Service commemorates its centennial in 2016, CNN celebrates the nation's oldest national parks and monuments, which were established before the agency that now oversees them. Click through the gallery to see some of our favorite first park sites.
Hide Caption
1 of 21
Part of Yosemite National Park was first protected June 30, 1864, while the national park was created on October 1, 1890.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Yosemite National Park, CaliforniaPart of Yosemite National Park was first protected June 30, 1864, while the national park was created on October 1, 1890.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
Yellowstone claims the honor of the nation&#39;s first national park, created on March 1, 1872. The U.S. Army ran the park for its first 32 years, and many park rangers were veterans. Protected primarily because of geothermal areas containing about half the world&#39;s active geysers, the 2.2 million-acre park is home to grizzly bears, wolves, elk, bison and dozens of other mammal species, birds, fish and reptiles.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana Yellowstone claims the honor of the nation's first national park, created on March 1, 1872. The U.S. Army ran the park for its first 32 years, and many park rangers were veterans. Protected primarily because of geothermal areas containing about half the world's active geysers, the 2.2 million-acre park is home to grizzly bears, wolves, elk, bison and dozens of other mammal species, birds, fish and reptiles.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
Even during a time in American history when &quot;manifest destiny&quot; called prospectors to use the country&#39;s natural resources, California&#39;s stunning sequoias called out for protection from the logging industry. On September 25, 1890, Sequoia National Park became the second national park, and the first national park formed to protect a living organism.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Sequoia National Park, CaliforniaEven during a time in American history when "manifest destiny" called prospectors to use the country's natural resources, California's stunning sequoias called out for protection from the logging industry. On September 25, 1890, Sequoia National Park became the second national park, and the first national park formed to protect a living organism.
Hide Caption
4 of 21
The park was named General Grant National Park when it was created on October 1, 1890, but it didn&#39;t keep that moniker for long. When a new national park to protect Kings Canyon was established in 1940, General Grant National Park was rolled into it. Vestiges of the honor given Grant remain: The enormous General Grant Tree was designated as the nation&#39;s Christmas tree in 1926.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
General Grant National Park, CaliforniaThe park was named General Grant National Park when it was created on October 1, 1890, but it didn't keep that moniker for long. When a new national park to protect Kings Canyon was established in 1940, General Grant National Park was rolled into it. Vestiges of the honor given Grant remain: The enormous General Grant Tree was designated as the nation's Christmas tree in 1926.
Hide Caption
5 of 21
The heart of Washington state&#39;s first national park, Mount Rainier towers above the surrounding landscape at 14,410 feet. The park was created on March 2, 1899, after a five-year campaign by conservation and scientific groups. The mountain is actually an active volcano, and there are more than two dozen major glaciers on its slopes.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Mount Rainier National Park, WashingtonThe heart of Washington state's first national park, Mount Rainier towers above the surrounding landscape at 14,410 feet. The park was created on March 2, 1899, after a five-year campaign by conservation and scientific groups. The mountain is actually an active volcano, and there are more than two dozen major glaciers on its slopes.
Hide Caption
6 of 21
While there&#39;s no evidence that Native Americans lived at Crater Lake, they did treat it as a holy site before the eruption of Mount Mazama, which occurred some 7,000 years ago and created the deepest lake in the United States (1,943 feet).&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;Some Native Americans still consider the lake holy. The eye-catching site became Crater Lake National Park on May 22, 1902.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Crater Lake National Park, Oregon While there's no evidence that Native Americans lived at Crater Lake, they did treat it as a holy site before the eruption of Mount Mazama, which occurred some 7,000 years ago and created the deepest lake in the United States (1,943 feet). Some Native Americans still consider the lake holy. The eye-catching site became Crater Lake National Park on May 22, 1902.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
The Devils Tower rock formation is a sacred site to more than 20 surrounding Native American tribes, who call it &quot;Bear&#39;s Lodge,&quot; &quot;Bear&#39;s House,&quot; &quot;Bear&#39;s Tipi&quot; and other names. The site was protected under the 1906 Antiquities Act. More recently, a spiritual leader from the Lakota Nation in Wyoming has petitioned the federal government to change the name to Bear Lodge National Monument.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Devils Tower National Monument, Wyoming The Devils Tower rock formation is a sacred site to more than 20 surrounding Native American tribes, who call it "Bear's Lodge," "Bear's House," "Bear's Tipi" and other names. The site was protected under the 1906 Antiquities Act. More recently, a spiritual leader from the Lakota Nation in Wyoming has petitioned the federal government to change the name to Bear Lodge National Monument.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
El Morro is home to the ancestral Atsinna pueblo, which was built around 1275 by ancestors to the Zuni tribe. It&#39;s estimated that the pueblo had about 857 rooms. Take the half-mile Inscription Trail to see the 2,000 petroglyphs and inscriptions dating back to the 17th century, when the Spanish were traveling through what is now New Mexico. It was named a national monument on December 8, 1906.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
El Morro National Monument, New Mexico El Morro is home to the ancestral Atsinna pueblo, which was built around 1275 by ancestors to the Zuni tribe. It's estimated that the pueblo had about 857 rooms. Take the half-mile Inscription Trail to see the 2,000 petroglyphs and inscriptions dating back to the 17th century, when the Spanish were traveling through what is now New Mexico. It was named a national monument on December 8, 1906.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
On December 8, 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt created this national monument, now Petrified Forest National Park, to protect the area&#39;s beautiful petrified wood. The main attraction is the fossilized wood, yet there is much more at this significant national park, including more than 13,000 years of human history dating back to the end of the last Ice Age.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Petrified Forest National Monument, ArizonaOn December 8, 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt created this national monument, now Petrified Forest National Park, to protect the area's beautiful petrified wood. The main attraction is the fossilized wood, yet there is much more at this significant national park, including more than 13,000 years of human history dating back to the end of the last Ice Age.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
When conservationist John Muir heard that William and Elizabeth Kent had purchased a redwood forest north of San Francisco to protect it and named it after him, Muir said, &quot;This is the best tree-lovers monument that could possibly be found in all the forests of the world.&quot; President Theodore Roosevelt created Muir Woods National Monument on land donated to the federal government by the Kents on January 9, 1908.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Muir Woods National Monument, CaliforniaWhen conservationist John Muir heard that William and Elizabeth Kent had purchased a redwood forest north of San Francisco to protect it and named it after him, Muir said, "This is the best tree-lovers monument that could possibly be found in all the forests of the world." President Theodore Roosevelt created Muir Woods National Monument on land donated to the federal government by the Kents on January 9, 1908.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
Credit goes to flowing waters and flash floods for carving out three mighty bridges over millions of years at Natural Bridges National Monument in the southeastern corner of Utah. Hunter-gatherers lived in the area off and on, dating back to 7000 B.C. President Theodore Roosevelt crated Utah&#39;s first National Park Service area on April 16, 1908.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Natural Bridges National Monument , UtahCredit goes to flowing waters and flash floods for carving out three mighty bridges over millions of years at Natural Bridges National Monument in the southeastern corner of Utah. Hunter-gatherers lived in the area off and on, dating back to 7000 B.C. President Theodore Roosevelt crated Utah's first National Park Service area on April 16, 1908.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
The Anasazi, also called Ancestral Puebloans, started settling down in the Four Corners region about 2,000 years ago. Keet Seel, Betatakin and Inscription House -- the three cliff dwellings protected by Navajo National Monument -- date to around 1250 to 1300. On March 20, 1909, President Theodore Roosevelt established Navajo National Monument, named for the people who live on Navajo Nation land now, to protect those ancient homes.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Navajo National Monument, ArizonaThe Anasazi, also called Ancestral Puebloans, started settling down in the Four Corners region about 2,000 years ago. Keet Seel, Betatakin and Inscription House -- the three cliff dwellings protected by Navajo National Monument -- date to around 1250 to 1300. On March 20, 1909, President Theodore Roosevelt established Navajo National Monument, named for the people who live on Navajo Nation land now, to protect those ancient homes.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
People have walked the land now called Zion National Park since 6000 B.C., yet it wasn&#39;t until a 1908 federal land survey that the stunning beauty of Zion was broadcast to outsiders. The surveyors immediately recommended that President William Taft protect the lands, which he did on July 31, 1909, calling it Mukuntuweap National Monument. It became Zion National Monument in 1918 and Zion National Park in 1919. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Mukuntuweap National Monument, Utah People have walked the land now called Zion National Park since 6000 B.C., yet it wasn't until a 1908 federal land survey that the stunning beauty of Zion was broadcast to outsiders. The surveyors immediately recommended that President William Taft protect the lands, which he did on July 31, 1909, calling it Mukuntuweap National Monument. It became Zion National Monument in 1918 and Zion National Park in 1919.
Hide Caption
14 of 21
Glaciers have been carving their way through Glacier National Park for millennia, and humans have been in the area for about 10,000 years. There are still reservations abutting and near the national park site, and the park land is spiritually important to local tribes. In the late 1800s, &quot;Forest &amp;amp; Stream&quot; editor George Bird Grinnell started lobbying for Glacier to become a national park. He succeeded on May 11, 1910.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Glacier National Park, Montana Glaciers have been carving their way through Glacier National Park for millennia, and humans have been in the area for about 10,000 years. There are still reservations abutting and near the national park site, and the park land is spiritually important to local tribes. In the late 1800s, "Forest & Stream" editor George Bird Grinnell started lobbying for Glacier to become a national park. He succeeded on May 11, 1910.
Hide Caption
15 of 21
Sacred to the Native American nations who live near it, Rainbow Bridge in Utah is one of the world&#39;s largest known natural bridges. While visitors can see the bridge and hike the trails at the national monument, which was created on May 30, 1910, it&#39;s still used as a spiritual site. Since 1995, the park service has been working with neighboring tribes to ensure the spirituality of the space is respected.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Rainbrow Bridge National Monument, UtahSacred to the Native American nations who live near it, Rainbow Bridge in Utah is one of the world's largest known natural bridges. While visitors can see the bridge and hike the trails at the national monument, which was created on May 30, 1910, it's still used as a spiritual site. Since 1995, the park service has been working with neighboring tribes to ensure the spirituality of the space is respected.
Hide Caption
16 of 21
The land in the Colorado Plateau&#39;s northeast corner, designated the Colorado National Monument on May 24, 1911, had a fervent protector in John Otto, the park&#39;s first custodian and fiercest advocate. Otto first discovered the red-rock canyons south of Grand Junction in 1906, and he built the first trails to reach the canyons.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Colorado National Monument The land in the Colorado Plateau's northeast corner, designated the Colorado National Monument on May 24, 1911, had a fervent protector in John Otto, the park's first custodian and fiercest advocate. Otto first discovered the red-rock canyons south of Grand Junction in 1906, and he built the first trails to reach the canyons.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
Glaciers have carved out the landscape of Rocky Mountain National Park, where more than 60 peaks stand higher than 12,000 feet. The land became U.S. territory with the 1803 Louisiana Purchase and attracted hunters, ranchers, miners and homesteaders. Local naturalists started agitating for conservation, and President Woodrow Wilson created the national park on January 26, 1915.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado Glaciers have carved out the landscape of Rocky Mountain National Park, where more than 60 peaks stand higher than 12,000 feet. The land became U.S. territory with the 1803 Louisiana Purchase and attracted hunters, ranchers, miners and homesteaders. Local naturalists started agitating for conservation, and President Woodrow Wilson created the national park on January 26, 1915.
Hide Caption
18 of 21
It was 149 million years ago when dinosaurs roamed the land now protected by the monument named for them. They became extinct about 59 million years ago, but their legacy lives on in the fossils left behind. Paleontologist Earl Douglass found the Carnegie Quarry in 1909, and President Woodrow Wilson protected the site only six years later, on October 4, 1915.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Dinosaur National Monument, Utah and ColoradoIt was 149 million years ago when dinosaurs roamed the land now protected by the monument named for them. They became extinct about 59 million years ago, but their legacy lives on in the fossils left behind. Paleontologist Earl Douglass found the Carnegie Quarry in 1909, and President Woodrow Wilson protected the site only six years later, on October 4, 1915.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
Now called Acadia National Park, the park once known as Sieur de Monts National Monument and Lafayette National Park celebrates its centennial on July 8, 1916. The first national park east of the Mississippi owes its existence to an elite group who loved Maine -- including Harvard University President Charles W. Eliot, John D. Rockefeller Jr. and textile heir George B. Dorr.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Sieur de Monts National Monument, Maine Now called Acadia National Park, the park once known as Sieur de Monts National Monument and Lafayette National Park celebrates its centennial on July 8, 1916. The first national park east of the Mississippi owes its existence to an elite group who loved Maine -- including Harvard University President Charles W. Eliot, John D. Rockefeller Jr. and textile heir George B. Dorr.
Hide Caption
20 of 21
Early Native Hawaiians revered Pele, goddess of volcanoes, and believed that the Halema&#39;uma&#39;u Crater at the summit of Kilauea&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;was the deity&#39;s home. Created on August 1, 1916, Hawaii National Park only included the summits of Kilauea and Mauna Loa on Hawai&#39;i (the Big Island) and Haleakala on Maui with other volcanic sites added later. Haleakala was made a separate national park in 1961. Today, Hawai&#39;i Volcanoes National Park covers 520 square miles.
Photos: The first U.S. national park sites
Hawaii National ParkEarly Native Hawaiians revered Pele, goddess of volcanoes, and believed that the Halema'uma'u Crater at the summit of Kilauea was the deity's home. Created on August 1, 1916, Hawaii National Park only included the summits of Kilauea and Mauna Loa on Hawai'i (the Big Island) and Haleakala on Maui with other volcanic sites added later. Haleakala was made a separate national park in 1961. Today, Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park covers 520 square miles.
Hide Caption
21 of 21
NPS100 acorn titled overlayyosemite - first national parks RESTRICTEDyellowstone grand prismatic spring - first national parks RESTRICTEDsequoia - first national parks RESTRICTEDkings canyon - first national parks RESTRICTEDmount rainer - first national parks RESTRICTEDcrater lake - first national parks RESTRICTEDdevils tower - first national parks RESTRICTEDel morro - first national parks RESTRCITEDpetrified forest - first national parks RESTRICTEDmuir woods - first national parks RESTRICTEDnatural bridges - first national parksnavajo - first national parks RESTRICTEDzion - first national parks14 glacier - first national parks RESTIRCTEDrainbow bridge - first national parkscolorado - first national parks RESTRICTEDrocky mountain - first national parks RESTRICTEDdinosaur - first national parks RESTRICTEDacadia - first national parks RESTRICTEDvolcano - first national parks RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Yellowstone National Park was created as the world's first national park in 1872
  • John Muir argued for protecting nature for the common good and future generations
  • The National Park Service wasn't created until 1916

As the National Park Service turns 100 in 2016, CNN is launching a year-long series celebrating the parks' incredible natural wonders and historical sites in every U.S. state, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. This is the first story in our series.

(CNN)Often called "America's best idea," the creation of the world's first national park at Yellowstone wasn't intended to be a radical new idea by a young nation.

It was a practical solution to a territorial argument. It was supposed to become a state park, but the Yellowstone land was in three territories, none of them yet a state.
"There was an immediate argument between Montana and Wyoming newspapers about who would get the park," Yellowstone National Park historian Lee Whittlesey said. "That is why Congress made it a federal park."
    Most members of Congress didn't oppose the Yellowstone legislation because most people hadn't seen the land, Whittlesey said.
    "There was no railroad yet and no way to get there. It was incredibly difficult to reach the place," Whittlesey said. "The opposition basically asked, 'Can we farm it? Can we mine it? Oh, we can't? Then we can get rid of it later if we don't like it,' " he said.
    Read More
    That's how Yellowstone National Park became the world's first national park on March 1, 1872.
    The creation of other national parks and monuments soon followed, culminating in the creation of the National Park Service on August 25, 1916.
    As the National Park Service celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, it now cares for 409 park sites spread over more than 84 million acres (131,250-plus square miles) in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.
    These areas include national parks, monuments, battlefields, military and historical parks, historic sites, scenic rivers, lakeshores, seashores, recreation areas, trails and even the White House.
    Visitors are flocking to the parks in record numbers, with more than 305 million visits during 2015, a 12 million visit increase over 2014, according to initial estimates.

    Nature as raw material

    It wasn't always about preservation.
    In the early days of the Republic, those beautiful natural resources were seen as raw materials by white explorers and settlers hoping to get rich. Conserving and preserving land for the benefit of the public good and future generations wasn't on a young government's agenda.
    William Henry Jackson&#39;s pictures of Ferdinand V. Hayden&#39;s expedition to Yellowstone publicized the region&#39;s beauty to a wide audience. this picture was taken at Mirror Lake en route to the East Fork of the Yellowstone River on August 24, 1871.
    William Henry Jackson's pictures of Ferdinand V. Hayden's expedition to Yellowstone publicized the region's beauty to a wide audience. this picture was taken at Mirror Lake en route to the East Fork of the Yellowstone River on August 24, 1871.
    As people built cities, the idea of nature as spiritual refuge and antidote to bustling urban life began to emerge, thanks to the writings of Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau and Sierra Club founder John Muir.
    "Come to the woods, for here is rest," wrote Muir, who worked and lived in Yosemite for part of his life.
    "There is no repose like that of the green deep woods. Here grow the wallflower and the violet. The squirrel will come and sit upon your knee, the logcock will wake you in the morning. Sleep in forgetfulness of all ill. Of all the upness accessible to mortals, there is no upness comparable to the mountains."
    Conservationist John Muir (right) showed President Theodore Roosevelt the wonders of Glacier Point in Yosemite, California, circa 1903.
    Conservationist John Muir (right) showed President Theodore Roosevelt the wonders of Glacier Point in Yosemite, California, circa 1903.
    It didn't matter that people couldn't actually get to Yosemite or Yellowstone. Nor was there much concern that there were Native Americans living on the land.
    The stunning beauty of these natural wonders was evident in the paintings by Fredrick Edwin Church, Thomas Cole and others, which were shared in the popular magazines and newspapers of the day.
    "They popularized the idea of the beauty of America, as Western exploration continued, and we encountered these places out West, including the geysers of Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon," said John Nagle, an environmental law professor at the University of Notre Dame.

    Europe had its castles and culture

    It was artist George Caitlin, who captured the American West in his paintings of Native Americans, who first suggested the idea of "a nation's park" to protect Native American civilization, wilderness and wildlife from destruction in 1832, according to "The National Parks: Shaping the System."
    Though Caitlin's concerns about Native American life were ignored, his suggestion to protect nature grew in popularity.
    Some of that push came from a national insecurity. Europe had its castles and grand culture, a point of self-doubt for a young nation. The United States had mountains, enormous waterfalls, great sequoias and geysers beyond compare.
    "Europe had millennia of cultural superiority which we couldn't compete with, but we could with nature," said Nagle. There was also the sense that "public lands are not just for settlement and development. There are some we want to conserve to preserve for the natural features that are there."
    And the exploitation of Niagara Falls was proving that private enterprise could not be trusted to protect it.
    Although the U.S. side of the falls was a state park, the newspapers of the time reported that the commercialization of the park had become an embarrassment, Whittlesey said. The falls area was filled with concessionaires milking the natural beauty -- and visitors -- for everything they could. Europeans mocked the tourist spot.

    A move to protect natural wonders

    The first time a federal government moved to protect nature was with the Yosemite Land Grant of 1864, when President Abraham Lincoln and Congress set aside parts of Yosemite during the throes of the Civil War.
    The land was given to the state of California and later became part of what would become the nation's fifth official national park.
    "Lincoln was in the middle of the Civil War -- he had other things on his mind -- but he said, 'this is important,' " said Beth Pratt, head of the National Wildlife Federation's California office.
    Devil&#39;s Tower in Wyoming became the first National Monument under the 1906 Antiquities Act.
    Devil's Tower in Wyoming became the first National Monument under the 1906 Antiquities Act.
    Next up: Yellowstone.
    Photos and paintings from Ferdinand Hayden's 1871 expedition to Yellowstone, which included photographer William Henry Jackson and painter Thomas Moran, convinced government officials and the public of the need to protect this national treasure.
    Those images paved the way for Yellowstone to become the first national park in 1872.
    There was no money allocated to Yellowstone to hire staff or protect the land, although the need didn't really arise until the Northern Pacific Railroad's tracks to the north entrance of the park were completed around 1883.
    More national parks and monuments followed: Mackinac National Park, now a Michigan state park (1875); Casa Grande Ruin Reservation in Arizona, now a national monument (1889); Sequoia National Park in California, now administered jointly with Kings Canyon (1890); General Grant National Park, now Kings Canyon (1890); Yosemite National Park (1890); and more.
    Congress made it even easier for future presidents to protect natural resources through the passage of the Antiquities Act of 1906, and President Teddy Roosevelt -- a Muir ally -- proceeded to add to the country's protected list of natural resources.
    Yet it was probably Muir's great failure at Yosemite that pushed through the creation of the National Park Service.
    For 12 years starting in 1901, Muir led a Sierra Club campaign at Yosemite National Park to stop the Hetch Hetchy Valley from being filled by a reservoir. Congress ignored the opposition in 1913 and passed legislation allowing the city of San Francisco to build a dam and reservoir that flooded the valley to supply its water needs.
    The threats to protected national parks became clear in the aftermath of Hetch Hetchy (which still supplies water to the Bay Area). The American Civic Association, the National Geographic Society and others supported the campaign to create a single agency to oversee and protect the parks.
    One powerful ally was wealthy Chicago businessman Stephen Mather, who complained about mismanagement of the national parks to Interior Secretary Franklin Lane. Lane challenged Mather to join the department and do something about it, which Mather agreed to do.
    On August 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Organic Act creating the National Park Service, which became responsible for protecting the existing 14 national parks, 21 monuments, two reservations and those yet to be established.
    Woodrow Wilson, the 28th President of the United States of America, signed the Organic Act of 1916, creating the National Park Service.
    Woodrow Wilson, the 28th President of the United States of America, signed the Organic Act of 1916, creating the National Park Service.
    Muir, nicknamed the father of the National Park Service, never got the chance to celebrate his victory. He died in 1914 at age 76.
    The National Park Service was directed to "conserve the scenery and the natural and historic objects and the wild life therein and to provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations," said Mather, who became its first director in 1917 and served until 1929.
    Mather set the tone for a public good that would be shared by everyone who visited the national parks.
    "The parks do not belong to one state or to one section," Mather said. "The Yosemite, the Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon are national properties in which every citizen has a vested interest; they belong as much to the man of Massachusetts, of Michigan, of Florida, as they do to the people of California, of Wyoming, and of Arizona."
    "A visit inspires love of country; begets contentment; engenders pride of possession; contains the antidote for national restlessness. ... He is a better citizen with a keener appreciation of the privilege of living here who has toured the national parks."