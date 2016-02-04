Alicia Keys presses Paul Ryan for criminal justice reform

Washington (CNN) As Valentine's Day approaches, Alicia Keys is spreading her love to none other than House Speaker Paul Ryan.

In a video for WeAreHereMovement.com , Keys calls on Ryan to bring criminal justice reform legislation to a vote. Keys started "We Are Here" in 2014 to channel her music and her fans to civil rights and social justice causes.

I am asking @SpeakerRyan to be my Valentine! ❤️ But not for the reason you think 😉 https://t.co/ibKRUsx8FH — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) February 4, 2016

In the video, the R&B singer-songwriter issues a white-and-gold Valentine to Ryan, with the words "You have a heart of gold," and asks others to send in their Valentines as well.

"Help bring justice reform to a vote so we can keep families together and reunite those that have been torn apart by excessive incarceration instead of just getting the help they needed," Keys tells Ryan.

Hey @SpeakerRyan! We have a Valentine for you from @aliciakeys. You're gonna wanna see this:https://t.co/Oxi8v2pvYV — Mic (@micnews) February 3, 2016

"I recently saw a pictures of you working out and I was like, hmm, I never saw the speaker of the House working out -- he must be cool," Keys says. "Are you cool Paul? Show me how cool you are."