Five reasons why the first 'Super Bowl' wasn't exactly super

Updated 4:22 PM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was the site of the first-ever Super Bowl. The game, played on January 15, 1967, pitted the NFL champion Green Bay Packers against the AFL champion Kansas City Chiefs. The rival leagues merged a few years later.
CBS commentator Frank Gifford works on the field before the game. The game was televised by both CBS and NBC. CBS held the rights to NFL games, while NBC had the rights to AFL games.
Chiefs center Jon Gilliam -- across from Packers tackle Bob Skoronski -- watches the pregame coin toss.
Chiefs running back Mike Garrett runs onto the field during pregame introductions.
Packers fullback Jim Taylor (No. 31) leads a group of teammates out of a tunnel before the game. Behind him is quarterback Bart Starr (No. 15). Both are now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Herb Adderley (No. 26) returns a kickoff during the game. Adderley, a Hall of Fame cornerback, played nine seasons with the Packers.
Running back Elijah Pitts carries the ball for the Packers. He scored two touchdowns in the game, which the Packers won 35-10.
The CBS Sports team works in the press box during the game.
Packers wide receiver Max McGee pulls in a 13-yard touchdown pass during the third quarter. In the first quarter, McGee &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/25/us/gallery/super-bowl-superlatives/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;made history&lt;/a&gt; when he scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl history -- a 37-yard score. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1WEFGMi0bI&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Watch the replays&lt;/a&gt;
Cheerleaders perform during the game.
Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson rolls out for a pass. Nearly 62,000 fans attended the game, but there were still a lot of empty seats. Now the Super Bowl is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/28/worldsport/gallery/super-bowl-tickets/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;one of the most coveted tickets in sports.&lt;/a&gt;
Photographers and cameramen work from the sideline.
Starr, right, was named the game&#39;s Most Valuable Player. He threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/25/us/gallery/super-bowl-mvps/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See all of the Super Bowl MVPs&lt;/a&gt;
Chiefs head coach Hank Stram covers his face on the sideline. While this game did not go in his favor, he would be back three years later to win Super Bowl IV.
Dawson, like Stram, was a future Hall of Famer. He came back to win MVP in Super Bowl IV.
Packers fans cheer their team from the stands.
NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle, left, presents the championship trophy to Packers head coach Vince Lombardi after the game. The trophy was renamed the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the coach&#39;s death in 1970.
  • The game we call "Super Bowl I" was officially the AFL-NFL World Championship Game
  • The game, played in Los Angeles 50 years ago, was very different from the Super Bowl spectacular of today

(CNN)These days, a lot of folks call it "Super Bowl I." But technically, it wasn't.

Back in 1967, the world had never heard of such a thing.
Instead, it was kind of a grudge match.
They called it the AFL-NFL World Championship Game -- the first time the top teams from two fiercely competitive football leagues had ever faced off. The storied Green Bay Packers, NFL champions coached by the legendary Vince Lombardi, faced the AFL champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The name "Super Bowl" would not officially be used until the leagues merged a few years later. Compared to today's Super Bowl, that championship 50 years ago seems -- well -- just plain weird.
Here are five reasons why:
1. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was far from sold out. There were more than 31,000 empty seats, according to the Lansing State Journal.
2. It was broadcast on two TV networks. Both CBS and NBC broadcast the game. Today, that just sounds like crazy talk.
3. The halftime performers were not exactly prime-time. Today we get world-class acts like Beyonce and Coldplay. In 1967, fans got marching bands and trumpeter Al Hirt, perhaps best known as the guy who played the theme to TV's "The Green Hornet."
4. The commercials were jaw-droppingly cheap. In 1967, NBC charged $37,500 for 30 seconds of TV ad time, according to Adweek. That's about $266,000, adjusted for inflation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This year, TV ads cost a record $5 million for 30 seconds.
5. The prize money seemed small -- but it really wasn't. For their victory, the Packers won $15,000 each. The losing Chiefs got $7,500. At the time, the prizes were "the largest single-game shares in the history of team sports," according to the NFL. Today, players on the winning team get $102,000. Losers are paid $51,000.