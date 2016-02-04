5 things to know about CTE

(CNN) The list of football players with a brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, continues to grow. But what exactly is CTE? Here are five things you need to know:

1. CTE isn't just about concussions

2. Harder helmets aren't the answer

People like to point to safer helmets as a solution, but helmets can't do anything to protect your brain from sub-concussive hits. Imagine your brain like an egg; the shell is the helmet; the yolk is your brain. Just because you have a thicker shell, like an egg carton, doesn't protect the yolk from moving back and forth whenever the egg is shaken or moved around.

3. Football players aren't the only ones who need to worry about CTE

CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head trauma. Scientists believe repeated head trauma can cause CTE, a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Symptoms include depression, aggression and disorientation, but scientists can definitively diagnose it only after death. 4. No one knows how prevalent CTE is

Scientists can't say with certainty who will get CTE. They believe there maybe be genetic and environmental components at play. Researchers at Boston University have found 96% of ex-NFL players suffer from the disease. But that doesn't mean 96% of all football players are at risk of having the disease. Remember, the disease has been studied in brains that have been donated by family members who suspected their loved ones may have CTE. It's not completely random -- it's known as selective bias.

5. There is no known cure for CTE

There's no way to diagnose it in living people. The only way to diagnose it is by autopsy. However, researchers hope that if they can identify it in living people, it will put them a step closer to understanding how the disease progresses and in turn lead them to a possible cure.