The real reason Mary Ingalls went blind

Researchers found that the real Mary Ingalls might have had viral meningoencephalitis

The original version of this story was published on CNN.com in February 2013.

(CNN) If you watched "Little House on the Prairie," chances are, you remember the story of Mary Ingalls.

The television show and popular book series -- and maybe even a "Little House" movie in the near future -- draw on the real-life experiences of Laura Ingalls Wilder. Mary, Laura's sister, went blind as a teenager after contracting scarlet fever, according to the story. Recently, a team of medical researchers raised the question about whether that's true.

Dr. Beth Tarini, one of the co-authors of the paper, became intrigued by the question as a medical student.

"I was in my pediatrics rotation. We were talking about scarlet fever, and I said, 'Oh, scarlet fever makes you go blind. Mary Ingalls went blind from it,' " recalled Tarini, who is now an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Michigan. My supervisor said, "I don't think so."

Tarini started doing research. Over the course of 10 years, she and her team of researchers pored over old papers and letters written by Laura Ingalls Wilder, local newspaper accounts of Mary's illness and epidemiological data on blindness and infectious disease in the late 19th century. What they found was intriguing.

