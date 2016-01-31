Who is Blac Chyna?

(CNN) The recent arrest of video vixen Blac Chyna and all the chatter about her dating Rob Kardashian have many asking who is she anyway?

Here's what you need to know about Blac Chyna:

She's the ex-fiancee of rapper Tyga

The woman who was born Angela Renee White was initially best known to fans as the love interest of "Rack City" rapper Tyga. The pair first met in 2011 at a strip club, and she appeared in a music video of his. They now have a young son named King Cairo.

"She was always like 'I'm doing this, I'm busy,' " he recalled. "The first time I chilled with her we chilled for like three weeks."

He also said the pair had an open relationship. Their relationship ended in 2014 amid rumors that Tyga was dating teen Kylie Jenner.

Blac Chyna was initially friendly with Kim Kardashian

Back before Chyna and Tyga split, they would hang with Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West. Kardashian even posted Instagrams with Chyna.

🙏 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2014 at 6:20pm PST

All that ended when Chyna and Tyga did, and she got wind he was spending time with Kardashian's little sister, Kylie.

She's Amber Rose's BFF

Try to keep up with this one: Chyna is besties with Amber Rose, who used to date Kanye West, who is now married to Kim Kardashian.

Rose came to social media blows with Khloe Kardashian in 2015 after she spoke out about Tyga allegedly being involved with Kylie Jenner, then 17.

"She's a baby," Rose said during a radio interview. "She needs to go to bed at 7 o'clock and relax."

The beef spilled over to Twitter where Khloe Kardashian basically told Rose to keep her family's name out of her mouth. Rose retaliated by pointing out that while she may be a former stripper, Kim Kardashian came to fame via a sex tape.

Chyna weighed in over reports that Tyga re-gifted her car to Kylie Jenner for the teen's birthday, telling TMZ she wanted to see receipts proving the rapper paid for a new vehicle for his new girlfriend rather than giving her a hand-me-down.

Amanda Bynes used to idolize her

There was a period when former teen star Amanda Bynes was trying to emulate Chyna's look, reportedly telling In Touch magazine that she got cheek piercings so she would resemble Chyna.

"I wanted to look like Blac Chyna" 😩 I love @amandabynes pic.twitter.com/rgNKTRRZOj — erika (@UknowErikaJay) May 28, 2013

This revelation came in 2013 when Bynes was exhibiting some disturbing behavior so fans weren't sure what to make of the whole thing.

She's been Nicki Minaj's stand-in

Chyna told 305honeys she was Nicki Minaj's body double for West's music video "Monster." She was a little nervous, she said, because it called for her to be restrained.

"It was kind of scary in the beginning for me because they had to tie me up and put a bag over my face," she said. "Now mind you, I don't know none of these men, I didn't know the director, I didn't know that cast ... so that was like, really scary for me."

Chyna is no stranger to famous rappers: Drake name checked her in his song "Miss Me."

Rob Kardashian has no problem claiming her

Despite her tense relationship with his family, Rob Kardashian obviously has no problems letting the world know he is with Chyna.

After it became public the pair were seeing each other, he trolled folks by posting a meme that joked the model was out shopping for the next-generation Kardashian and a close-up of her with a key symbol as the caption. Following her arrest on charges of alleged public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, he posted what appears to be a picture of then FaceTiming.

☘☘☘☘☘ A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 26, 2016 at 9:55am PST

🔑 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 27, 2016 at 11:03am PST

👹👹 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 30, 2016 at 3:16am PST

Kardashian has been out of the limelight for some time now and recently made headlines when he was hospitalized and diagnosed with diabetes.