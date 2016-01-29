Take a look at these coveted Super Bowl tickets

Story highlights Super Bowl 50 ticket resale prices soar above $5,000

Photos show various designs for Super Bowl tickets over the past 50 years

(CNN) Would seeing the Super Bowl in person be worth more than $5,000?

Apparently somebody thinks so. The morning after 2016's NFL conference championships, the average resale price of a Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos Super Bowl ticket had soared above $5,000, according to one ticket price tracker.

For that much money, these tickets had better look nice.

Think about it.

These are the tickets that -- for many fans of the game -- represent a day they will cherish forever: "That time we went to the Super Bowl."

Read More