Take a look at these coveted Super Bowl tickets

Updated 4:29 PM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

What we now know as the first Super Bowl took place January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. But back then, it was just billed as the world championship game between the National Football League champion Green Bay Packers and the American Football League champion Kansas City Chiefs. The rival leagues eventually merged in 1970. Here&#39;s a look at all of the Super Bowl tickets, one of the most coveted in sports.
What we now know as the first Super Bowl took place January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. But back then, it was just billed as the world championship game between the National Football League champion Green Bay Packers and the American Football League champion Kansas City Chiefs. The rival leagues eventually merged in 1970.
Tickets for Super Bowls IV, V and VI. The NFL has traditionally used Roman numerals for the annual event.
Tickets for Super Bowls IV, V and VI. The NFL has traditionally used Roman numerals for the annual event.
Tickets for Super Bowls VII, VIII and IX.
Tickets for Super Bowls VII, VIII and IX.
Tickets for Super Bowls X, XI and XII.
Tickets for Super Bowls X, XI and XII.
Tickets for Super Bowls XIII, XIV and XV.
Tickets for Super Bowls XIII, XIV and XV.
Tickets for Super Bowls XVI, XVII and XVIII.
Tickets for Super Bowls XVI, XVII and XVIII.
Tickets for Super Bowls XIX, XX and XXI.
Tickets for Super Bowls XIX, XX and XXI.
Tickets for Super Bowls XXII, XXIII and XXIV.
Tickets for Super Bowls XXII, XXIII and XXIV.
Tickets for Super Bowls XXV, XXVI and XXVII.
Tickets for Super Bowls XXV, XXVI and XXVII.
Tickets for Super Bowls XXVIII, XXIX and XXX.
Tickets for Super Bowls XXVIII, XXIX and XXX.
Tickets for Super Bowls XXXI, XXXII and XXXIII.
Tickets for Super Bowls XXXI, XXXII and XXXIII.
Tickets for Super Bowls XXXIV, XXXV and XXXVI.
Tickets for Super Bowls XXXIV, XXXV and XXXVI.
Tickets for Super Bowls XXXVII, XXXVIII and XXXIX.
Tickets for Super Bowls XXXVII, XXXVIII and XXXIX.
Tickets for Super Bowls XL, XLI and XLII.
Tickets for Super Bowls XL, XLI and XLII.
Tickets for Super Bowls XLIII, XLIV and XLV.
Tickets for Super Bowls XLIII, XLIV and XLV.
Tickets for Super Bowls XLVI, XLVII and XLVIII.
Tickets for Super Bowls XLVI, XLVII and XLVIII.
Tickets for Super Bowl XLIX.
Tickets for Super Bowl XLIX.
Tickets for Super Bowl 50.
Tickets for Super Bowl 50.
  • Super Bowl 50 ticket resale prices soar above $5,000
  • Photos show various designs for Super Bowl tickets over the past 50 years

(CNN)Would seeing the Super Bowl in person be worth more than $5,000?

Apparently somebody thinks so. The morning after 2016's NFL conference championships, the average resale price of a Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos Super Bowl ticket had soared above $5,000, according to one ticket price tracker.
    For that much money, these tickets had better look nice.
    Think about it.
    These are the tickets that -- for many fans of the game -- represent a day they will cherish forever: "That time we went to the Super Bowl."
    These are the tickets that will be framed and hung on the wall in man-cave basements from coast to coast.
    They'll be pointed at ... and talked about ... and passed down from father and mother, to daughter and son.