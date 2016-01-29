Super bling! 50 years of NFL championship rings

Breaking News

Updated 4:32 PM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

Each member of the Green Bay Packers received this ring for winning the first Super Bowl in January 1967. Over the years, the Super Bowl ring has gotten much more elaborate.
Story highlights

  • Over its 50-year history, the Super Bowl ring has gained value and history
  • Many have been bought, sold, collected, acquired and even lost
  • Photos show the many customized versions of these iconic pieces of sports jewelry

(CNN)The custom rings awarded to Super Bowl champions have become an iconic part of the lore surrounding the game.

Each ring is a portable trophy representing an experience that can never again be replicated.
    Over the years, the rings have gone through just about every transaction imaginable.
    They've been hocked.
    They've been gifted.
    They've been included in museum exhibits.
    In 2013, a controversy over a Super Bowl ring grew to involve Russian President Vladimir Putin.
    People tell crazy stories about rings that have been lost, and then miraculously found again.
    One ring was found in a rental car.
    They're pricey, as you might expect: $36,500 each, with nearly 5 carats of diamonds in each ring, according to ESPN.
    The ring designs include the team name and logo, the year, the player's number and team position.
    A few standouts include the ring for the 2007 Super Bowl, won by the Indianapolis Colts. They designed their rings with a tiny Lombardi Trophy inside their horseshoe logo. The Washington Redskins rings in 1991 included three diamonds for each of their Super Bowl wins. In similar fashion, six large diamonds encrusted the Pittsburgh Steelers' rings in 2009 -- shouting out their six Super Bowl victories.