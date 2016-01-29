Super bling! 50 years of NFL championship rings

Story highlights Over its 50-year history, the Super Bowl ring has gained value and history

Many have been bought, sold, collected, acquired and even lost

Photos show the many customized versions of these iconic pieces of sports jewelry

(CNN) The custom rings awarded to Super Bowl champions have become an iconic part of the lore surrounding the game.

Each ring is a portable trophy representing an experience that can never again be replicated.

Over the years, the rings have gone through just about every transaction imaginable.