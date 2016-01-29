Super Bowl all-time records

Photos: Super Bowl superlatives Quarterback Steve Young threw six touchdowns passes -- a Super Bowl record -- as his San Francisco 49ers blew out San Diego 49-26 in January 1995. Look back at more Super Bowl records, including the greatest games, the greatest plays and the greatest winners. Hide Caption 1 of 17

Most passing yards in a Super Bowl – St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, who led an offense nicknamed "The Greatest Show on Turf," threw for a Super Bowl-record 414 yards in 2000. The Rams defeated Tennessee 23-16.

Most receiving yards in a Super Bowl – San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice was named Super Bowl MVP in 1989 after he caught 11 balls for a record 215 yards against Cincinnati. The Hall of Famer also holds Super Bowl records for most points and most touchdowns over a career. He has scored six touchdowns over four Super Bowls.

Most rushing yards in a Super Bowl – Quarterback Doug Williams won the Super Bowl MVP award in 1988, but rookie running back Timmy Smith set a Super Bowl record that year with 204 rushing yards against Denver.

Most interceptions in a Super Bowl – Oakland linebacker Rod Martin (No. 53) had three interceptions as the Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in 1981.

Most Super Bowl wins for one player – Defensive end Charles Haley (No. 94) played in five Super Bowls -- and he won every one of them. The first two came with San Francisco, while the last three came with Dallas in the 1990s.

Most Super Bowl wins as a starting quarterback – Pittsburgh's Terry Bradshaw, left, and San Francisco's Joe Montana, center, were 4-0 in Super Bowls during their career. New England's Tom Brady, right, won his fourth Super Bowl in 2015. He has gone 4-2 in Super Bowls during his career.

Most Super Bowl wins for a head coach – Pittsburgh's Chuck Noll, left, won four Super Bowls between 1975 and 1980. New England's Bill Belichick tied him in 2015.

Longest scoring play in a Super Bowl – Baltimore's Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff 108 yards as the Ravens defeated San Francisco 34-31 in 2013.

Longest pass in a Super Bowl – Muhsin Muhammad caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Jake Delhomme during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Longest run in a Super Bowl – "Fast" Willie Parker broke a 75-yard run for a touchdown during Super Bowl XL in 2006.

Longest interception return in a Super Bowl – Pittsburgh's James Harrison picked off Arizona's Kurt Warner on the last play of the first half and rumbled 100 yards for a touchdown in 2009.

Longest fumble return in a Super Bowl – Almost everything came up roses for the Dallas Cowboys in 1993, as they crushed Buffalo 52-17 in the Rose Bowl. But defensive lineman Leon Lett had an embarrassing moment late in the game when he was returning a fumble for what looked to be a sure touchdown. Lett returned the ball 64 yards, but he started showboating early and was stripped by Buffalo's Don Beebe.

Fastest score in a Super Bowl – On the first play from scrimmage in last year's Super Bowl, Denver center Manny Ramirez snapped the ball past quarterback Peyton Manning. Denver's Knowshon Moreno recovered the ball in the end zone for a Seattle safety. Only 12 seconds had elapsed.

First score in Super Bowl history – In the first quarter of what we know now as Super Bowl I, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Max McGee scored a touchdown on a 37-yard pass from Bart Starr.

Largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl – San Francisco demolished the Denver Broncos 55-10 in 1990, winning by a record 45 points. It was the 49ers' fourth Super Bowl title in nine years.