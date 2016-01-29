Super Bowl MVPs: Looking for the best of the best

Photos: Super Bowl MVPs Super Bowl I (1967) – Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr was named the Most Valuable Player of the first Super Bowl, which in January 1967 was just called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. Starr threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers defeated Kansas City 35-10 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Hide Caption 1 of 50

Super Bowl II (1968) – Starr repeated the feat one year later as the Packers won back-to-back titles. Starr had 202 yards passing and one touchdown as Green Bay blew out Oakland 33-14.

Super Bowl III (1969) – The New York Jets came into Super Bowl III as 18-point underdogs, but quarterback Joe Namath famously guaranteed that his team would upset the Baltimore Colts. After Namath led the way to a 16-7 victory, he was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

Super Bowl IV (1970) – The Kansas City Chiefs lost the first Super Bowl, but they made it count the second time around. Quarterback Len Dawson had 142 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in New Orleans. It was the second straight year that the AFL champions had defeated the NFL champions, and by the next season the two leagues had merged.

Super Bowl V (1971) – Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, right, holds onto one of his two interceptions against the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl V. Howley was named the game's MVP, but the Colts won the notoriously sloppy game with a Jim O'Brien field goal as time expired. To date, Howley remains the only player from a losing team to be named Super Bowl MVP.

Super Bowl VI (1972) – Dallas atoned for its loss the next season, shutting down the Miami Dolphins 24-3. MVP quarterback Roger Staubach had two touchdown passes.

Super Bowl VII (1973) – Miami safety Jake Scott intercepts a fourth-quarter pass in the end zone during the Dolphins' 14-7 win over Washington in Super Bowl VII. Scott had two interceptions in the game as the Dolphins finished their season with a perfect 17-0 record. They are still the only NFL team ever to finish a season undefeated.

Super Bowl VIII (1974) – Powerful running back Larry Csonka carries two Minnesota defenders near the end zone as Miami won its second Super Bowl in a row. Csonka became the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP, rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Super Bowl IX (1975) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris fights off Minnesota defender Paul Krause during Pittsburgh's 16-6 victory in Super Bowl IX. Harris ran for 158 yards and a touchdown on his way to winning MVP.

Super Bowl X (1976) – This diving catch from Pittsburgh wide receiver Lynn Swann is one of the most iconic plays in Super Bowl history. Swann had a touchdown and 161 yards receiving as the Steelers defeated Dallas 21-17 to win their second straight Super Bowl. Swann was the first wide receiver to win MVP.

Super Bowl XI (1977) – Oakland Raiders wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff caught four passes for 79 yards to win MVP honors in Super Bowl XI. The Raiders won 32-14 over Minnesota, knocking the Vikings to 0-4 in Super Bowls.

Super Bowl XII (1978) – A dominating performance by Dallas' "Doomsday Defense" led to the first and only time that two players would share the Super Bowl MVP award. Defensive linemen Randy White, left, and Harvey Martin helped the Cowboys force eight turnovers and defeat Denver 27-10.

Super Bowl XIII (1979) – The Steelers and the Cowboys met for a Super Bowl rematch in 1979, and this game ended the same way as the one three years earlier -- with a Pittsburgh victory. This time, however, it was Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw who won MVP, throwing for 318 yards and four touchdowns as Pittsburgh edged Dallas 35-31.

Super Bowl XIV (1980) – Bradshaw led the way again in Super Bowl XIV, throwing for 309 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Steelers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-19. It was the Steelers' fourth title in six years.

Super Bowl XV (1981) – Oakland quarterback Jim Plunkett scrambles during the Raiders' 27-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in 1981. Plunkett had 261 yards passing and three touchdowns on his way to winning MVP.

Super Bowl XVI (1982) – San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana evades a tackle en route to winning MVP honors in Super Bowl XVI. Montana threw for one touchdown in the game and ran for another as the 49ers won 26-21.

Super Bowl XVII (1983) – Washington running back John Riggins bursts through a hole during the Redskins' 27-17 victory over Miami in Super Bowl XVII. Riggins was named MVP after rushing for 166 yards and a touchdown.

Super Bowl XVIII (1984) – Washington was on the losing end one year later as MVP running back Marcus Allen exploded for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Allen's Raiders, who had recently moved from Oakland to Los Angeles, blew out the Redskins 38-9.

Super Bowl XIX (1985) – Three years after winning his first Super Bowl MVP award, Joe Montana was at it again as he led the 49ers to a 38-16 victory over Miami. This time, "Joe Cool" threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

Super Bowl XX (1986) – Chicago Bears defensive end Richard Dent (No. 95) sacks New England quarterback Steve Grogan during Super Bowl XX. Dent had two sacks and two forced fumbles as a devastating defense helped Chicago crush the Patriots 46-10.

Super Bowl XXI (1987) – New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms had a performance for the ages in Super Bowl XXI, completing 22 of 25 passes as the Giants beat Denver 39-20. It remains a Super Bowl record for completion percentage. Simms also had 268 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Super Bowl XXII (1988) – The Washington Redskins trailed 10-0 after a quarter of play at Super Bowl XXII, but quarterback Doug Williams threw four touchdowns in the second quarter and the rout was on. The Redskins rolled to a 42-10 victory, and Williams was named MVP after finishing with 340 passing yards.

Super Bowl XXIII (1989) – San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice catches a 14-yard touchdown pass against Cincinnati in Super Bowl XXIII. Rice finished with 11 receptions for a Super Bowl-record 215 yards.

Super Bowl XXIV (1990) – San Francisco quarterback Joe Montana raises his arms in celebration after a 49ers touchdown in Super Bowl XXIV. Montana had 297 yards passing and five touchdowns as the 49ers defeated Denver 55-10. It was the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history. Montana collected his third MVP award, and the 49ers capped a glorious run with four titles in nine years.

Super Bowl XXV (1991) – Super Bowl XXV will likely always be remembered for Buffalo kicker Scott Norwood missing a field goal as time expired. But New York Giants running back Ottis Anderson won MVP in what was the closest Super Bowl ever. Anderson had 102 yards and a touchdown as the Giants prevailed 20-19.

Super Bowl XXVI (1992) – The Washington Redskins won three Super Bowls in 10 years, and each came with a different starting quarterback. This time it was Mark Rypien, who was named MVP after throwing for 292 yards and two touchdowns as the Redskins defeated Buffalo 37-24.

Super Bowl XXVII (1993) – Dallas quarterback Troy Aikman had 273 yards and four touchdowns as the Cowboys won their first Super Bowl since 1978. Dallas trounced Buffalo 52-17, handing the Bills their third straight Super Bowl loss.

Super Bowl XXVIII (1994) – Dallas running back Emmitt Smith is surrounded by the media after his MVP performance against Buffalo in Super Bowl XXVIII. Smith rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns as Dallas won 30-13 in a Super Bowl rematch from one year earlier.

Super Bowl XXIX (1995) – After serving as Joe Montana's backup for several years, San Francisco quarterback Steve Young got his moment to shine in 1995. Young threw for a Super Bowl-record six touchdowns as the 49ers defeated the San Diego Chargers 49-26.

Super Bowl XXX (1996) – Dallas Cowboys cornerback Larry Brown is pushed out of bounds after one of his two interceptions in Super Bowl XXX. Brown's MVP efforts helped the Cowboys beat Pittsburgh 27-17 for their third championship in four years.

Super Bowl XXXI (1997) – Super Bowl MVP Desmond Howard jumps into a crowd of Green Bay Packers fans after the Packers defeated New England 35-21 in Super Bowl XXXI. Howard had 244 all-purpose yards, including a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Super Bowl XXXII (1998) – Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis does his signature "Mile High Salute" after scoring a touchdown against Green Bay in Super Bowl XXXII. Davis rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns on his way to winning MVP.

Super Bowl XXXIII (1999) – Denver quarterback John Elway smiles after scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl XXXIII. Elway was named MVP of the game, throwing for 336 yards as the Broncos won back-to-back titles with a 34-19 victory over Atlanta. It was Elway's last game before he retired.

Super Bowl XXXIV (2000) – MVP quarterback Kurt Warner celebrates after leading the St. Louis Rams to a 23-16 victory over Tennessee in Super Bowl XXXIV. Warner threw for a Super Bowl-record 414 yards, leading an offense that had been nicknamed "The Greatest Show on Turf."

Super Bowl XXXV (2001) – One year after a high-powered offense won the Super Bowl, it was a suffocating defense that won in 2001. MVP linebacker Ray Lewis set the tone for a Baltimore Ravens team that shut down the New York Giants en route to a 34-7 victory.

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002) – A star was born in Super Bowl XXXVI as second-year quarterback Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to an upset victory over the heavily favored St. Louis Rams. Brady threw for 145 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots won 20-17 on a last-second field goal by Adam Vinatieri.

Super Bowl XXXVII (2003) – Tampa Bay safety Dexter Jackson had two interceptions for a vaunted Buccaneers defense that led the way to a 48-21 victory over Oakland in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) – New England quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates with teammates after winning a second Super Bowl in three years. Brady was MVP again, throwing for 354 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-29.

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005) – The Patriots became champions for the third time in four years as they defeated Philadelphia 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX. This time it was wide receiver Deion Branch who won MVP. He had 11 receptions for 133 yards.

Super Bowl XL (2006) – Pittsburgh wide receiver Hines Ward struts into the end zone during the Steelers' 21-10 victory over Seattle. Ward had 123 yards on five catches as the Steelers won their first Super Bowl since 1980.

Super Bowl XLI (2007) – Quarterback Peyton Manning threw for 247 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl XLI, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a 29-17 victory over Chicago.

Super Bowl XLII (2008) – Manning's brother Eli won MVP the next season, as his New York Giants upset the New England Patriots and ended their hopes of an undefeated season. Manning threw for two touchdowns as the Giants won 17-14.

Super Bowl XLIII (2009) – Pittsburgh wide receiver Santonio Holmes grabs the game-winning touchdown as the Steelers rallied late in the fourth quarter to beat Arizona 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII. Holmes finished with nine catches for 131 yards.

Super Bowl XLIV (2010) – New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees raises his son Baylen after the Saints beat Indianapolis 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV. Brees completed 32 of 39 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

Super Bowl XLV (2011) – Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had 304 passing yards and three touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers defeated Pittsburgh 31-25.

Super Bowl XLVI (2012) – Eli Manning did it to the Patriots again, as the New York Giants beat New England in a Super Bowl rematch from 2008. Manning had 296 yards passing this time as the Giants won 21-17.

Super Bowl XLVII (2013) – Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco fights off San Francisco linebacker Ahmad Brooks during Super Bowl XLVII, which the Ravens won 34-31. Flacco had 287 yards and three touchdowns in a game that was interrupted for 34 minutes because of a power outage.

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith runs an interception back for a touchdown during Seattle's 43-8 drubbing of Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII. Smith and Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defense stifled Peyton Manning and Denver's No. 1-rated offense.

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England's Tom Brady pumps his fist after throwing one of his four touchdown passes in the Patriots' 28-24 victory over Seattle. Brady joined Joe Montana as the only players to win three Super Bowl MVPs.