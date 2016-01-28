Susan Sarandon stumps for Bernie Sanders in Iowa

Story highlights The actress is in Iowa, getting out the vote for Bernie Sanders

Sarandon endorsed the Vermont senator in June

(CNN) Susan Sarandon is in Iowa to stump for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders just days ahead of the Hawkeye State caucuses.

In an interview with CNN's Carol Costello on Thursday, the Academy award-winning actress hailed Sanders' commitment to tackling income inequality and taking on Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump.

Sarandon said Trump is "like the stand up guy at a wedding that gets drunk and just goes on and on and on."

Sarandon has been documenting her experience volunteering for Sanders on Twitter and describes his supporters as "fired up, emotional, committed."

"I got emotional just being with them. It's really fun and they're very well informed ... They're a thinking people, they don't listen to the sound bites," Sarandon said.