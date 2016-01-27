Breaking News

Antipode hypersonic jet: New York to London in 11 minutes?

Updated 9:52 PM ET, Thu March 16, 2017

Industrial designer Charles Bombardier has come up with a new concept plane called the Antipode. Using rocket boosters, a scramjet and an aerodynamic technique called &lt;a href=&quot;http://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/casi.ntrs.nasa.gov/20140000348.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;long penetration mode&lt;/a&gt;, it could theoretically fly from London to New York in 11 minutes.
Ukrainian inventor Vladimir Tatarenko has come up with a &lt;a href=&quot;/2016/01/22/aviation/detachable-cabin-futuristic-plane/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;concept&lt;/a&gt; for a plane with a cabin that can eject itself in the event of an aviation emergency. Some experts questions whether it&#39;s viable.
SART researchers at the Institute of Space Systems in Bremen, Germany, unveiled their &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/11/24/aviation/spaceliner-mach-25/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;SpaceLiner&lt;/a&gt; concept last year. This hypersonic jet could potentially travel from London to Melbourne in 90 minutes.
The &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/11/04/travel/supersonic-flight-skreemr-duplicate-2/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Skreemr&lt;/a&gt; concept design sparked debate in 2015. Its designers claim that it could travel at speeds as fast as Mach 10, reaching New York from London in 30 minutes.
Last year, a team from Bristol University in England developed technology that could repair cracks on an aircraft in a similar way that human skin heals. The researchers say it could be introduced in five to ten years.
Also in 2015, Errikos Levis of Imperial London College designed a concept for a family of transatlantic seaplanes that could carry up to 2,000 passengers. The plane would feature a blended wing body, and the engine would live on top of the plane.
In 2015, designer and aviation enthusiast Oscar Vinals designed a triple-decker concept plane called the AWWA Progress Eagle, which he imagined carrying up to 800 passengers and running on solar power and hydrogen.
Vinals designed the Skywhale in 2014. The imagined aircraft came equipped with self-repairing wings, large windows, a vertical takeoff ability and room for 755 passengers.
In 2014 British design company Hybrid Air Vehicles brought airships back in fashion with a design for the Airlander 10, a 92-meter-long airship filled with helium.
Aircraft manufacturer Airbus has floated the idea of a futuristic plane with a transparent cabin, holographic pop-up gaming displays and seats that change in size and shape to fit each passenger. They&#39;ve hinted that such a plane could be in the skies by 2050.
In 2014, Spike Aerospace announced plans for what the world&#39;s first supersonic business jet, one capable of breaking the sound barrier, and traveling at Mach 1.8. The S-512 supersonic jet would have no windows (to decrease drag). Instead, the cabin would be lined with screens that could display the landscape outside.
(CNN)Remember the Skreemr, a concept for a supersonic plane that could travel at Mach 10?

Scratch that, there's now a design for a plane that could cruise from London to New York in 11 minutes, traveling at Mach 24 -- that's 12 times faster than the Concorde!
Charles Bombardier, the industrial designer who came up with both designs, has dubbed this newest concept the Antipode, which he conceived in collaboration with Lunatic Koncepts founder Abhishek Roy.
In theory, it could carry up to 10 passengers up to 12,430 miles in under an hour.

    How it would work

    "I wanted to create an aircraft concept capable of reaching its antipode -- or diametrical opposite -- as fast as possible," Bombardier told Forbes.
    Space tech meets aviation: The hypersonic revolution
    Did you just daze out? Bear with us a little while longer while we explain the tech that would get this craft flying.
    The Antipode's wings would be fitted with rocket boosters that would propel the aircraft to 40,000 feet, and enable it to reach Mach 5.
    Like the Skreemr, the plane would be powered by a scramjet engine.
    Unlike conventional jet engines, scramjet engines have virtually no moving parts.
    And unlike rockets, scramjet engines would burn oxygen from the atmosphere instead of having to carry heavy tanks full of oxygen.

    But is it feasible?

    Now, the Skreemr concept got some flack for the challenges presented using some of the same technology.
    One big problem was heat.
    Objects traveling past Mach 5 can reach upwards of 980 C (1800 F), and there is a limit to the type of materials that can withstand those kinds of temperatures.
    The sonic boom is also all but guaranteed when an object breaks the sound barrier, and is a menace in urban areas.
    However, Bombardier believes he may have found a solution to both issues.
    After the Skreemr concept made the rounds, Bombardier was contacted by Joseph Hazeltine, an engineer at Wyle, which provides technical support to both NASA and the U.S. Department of Defence.
    Could this detachable plane cabin really save lives?
    Hazeltine suggested using an aerodynamic technique called long penetration mode, or LPM, which would use a nozzle on the aircraft's nose to blow out air and cool down the surface temperature, while muffling the noise made from breaking the sound barrier.
    Yes, it's above our heads too. Still, impressive though these techniques all sound, most of the technology in this design is still decades away from seeing the light of day.
    Even NASA hasn't created a stable scramjet yet. The Pentagon came closest, launching a small, unmanned scramjet aircraft in 2013 that hit Mach 5.
    Note: There's been nothing commercial, and nothing approaching anything near the speed Bombardier is suggesting with the Antipode.
    The designer himself doesn't seem too worried that his concept is still decades away.
    As he explains in a video on his website:
    "It's all about innovation. Share your idea, and it opens up a door for other designers to build on it."
