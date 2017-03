Antipode hypersonic jet: New York to London in 11 minutes?

(CNN) Remember the Skreemr, a concept for a supersonic plane that could travel at Mach 10?

Scratch that, there's now a design for a plane that could cruise from London to New York in 11 minutes, traveling at Mach 24 -- that's 12 times faster than the Concorde!

Charles Bombardier, the industrial designer who came up with both designs, has dubbed this newest concept the Antipode, which he conceived in collaboration with Lunatic Koncepts founder Abhishek Roy.

In theory, it could carry up to 10 passengers up to 12,430 miles in under an hour.

How it would work

