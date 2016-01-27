China: Touching tribute to 'hipster' grandpa goes viral

Story highlights Grandson takes photos of 85-year-old grandfather

Images went viral on Chinese social media

The 85-year-old was a farmer and had never worn a suit before

Beijing (CNN) An 85-year-old farmer, who tended rice paddies all his life and never wore a suit, has become an unlikely style icon in China.

A series of photos of Ding Bingcai, nattily dressed and striking elegant poses, taken by his fashion photographer grandson recently went viral on Chinese social media.

Ding Guoliang, who prefers to be called Jesse, told CNN the photos were both a tribute to his grandpa and a way to raise awareness about caring for the elderly.

Jesse had the idea of profiling his grandpa last summer when Bingcai moved to the southeastern city of Xiamen where his grandson owns a photography studio.

