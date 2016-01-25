Rapper Chingy endorses Trump -- then takes it back

Washington (CNN) St. Louis rapper Chingy said he would vote for Donald Trump on Friday only to follow up days later saying that he did not mean to endorse the billionaire businessman.

Politics vs society. People should innerstand that politics is a business jus like the job you work at. I vote for @realDonaldTrump "YEP" 3 — ChingyJackpot (@ChingyJackpot) January 22, 2016

"Politics vs society. People should innerstand that politics is a business jus like the job you work at. I vote for @realDonaldTrump 'YEP' 3" Chingy initially tweeted.

But after a wave of criticism that led to the St. Louis rapper trending nationally on Twitter, he rescinded his endorsement, issuing a public apology video over the weekend.

The "Holidae In" rapper tweeted that his initial tweet has been "taken completely out of context."

Everything I wrote has been taken completely out of context...but I'm trending though. lmao #LiveofACeleb #TwitterIsTheDevil #NoEndorsement — ChingyJackpot (@ChingyJackpot) January 22, 2016

And in the public apology video that followed, titled "I DO NOT endorse Donald Trump," Chingy said, "I didn't know about some of the negative things he had to say about some of the races out here and about the hip-hop community."

Read More