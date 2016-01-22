Grammy-winning rapper Lecrae talks faith and politics

Atlanta (CNN) Lecrae Moore is a Grammy award-winning hip hop artist, a record producer, a father and president of the non-profit organization ReachLife Ministries. He is also a devoted Christian, who has redefined what audiences expect from the Christian music genre because while his lyrics are free from profanity and often focus on his faith, they are by no means sanitized.

The Houston rapper, who is the first Christian hip hop artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel chart, says that his music is not necessarily Christian music, but his faith as a Christian is evident in his work.

"A Christian is noun. A Christian is a person. I function, I live life as a Christian and me living life as a Christian doesn't mean I'm a sanitized person," Lecrae told CNN. "It means that I readily admit I'm a jacked up person and I need a savior."

Lecrae's lyrics are raw, passionate and often deeply personal, as he addresses a wide range of issues— from being stereotyped as a black man and experiencing institutionalized racism, to opening up about the pain he felt after he drove a former girlfriend to get an abortion in the song "Good, Bad, Ugly" from his 2014 album "Anomaly."

Here is how the lyrics go: