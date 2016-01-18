Breaking News

10 best new restaurants of 2016

By Chris Dwyer, for CNN

Updated 9:16 PM ET, Thu March 16, 2017

(CNN)Restaurant fans around the world have plenty to make their mouth water this year, with new dining destinations emerging at an astonishing rate.

Menus have never been so diverse, or indeed bizarre -- ants and kangaroo tails are on the menu at Noma's pop-up in Sydney, while guinea pig has moved from dining tables in Ecuador to Raymi in New York.
Asking for Peruvian classics in Dubai is as easy as finding French haute cuisine in Vietnam or Nebraska's finest steaks in Ghana.
Amongst the vast array of new openings, here are 10 global tables worth traveling for in 2016:

    1. Osteria Oggi (Adelaide, Australia)

    Adelaide may not be the first choice for visitors heading down under, but that's changing thanks in part to the city's dynamic but laidback dining scene.
    At Osteria Oggi, which opened in September 2015, fresh pasta is king.
    But tripe, veal tongue and bone marrow also highlight more earthy tastes.
    Given that the McLaren Vale and Barossa wine regions are on the city's doorstep, top-drawer bottles are on offer at surprisingly reasonable prices.

    Osteria Oggi, 76 Pirie Street, Adelaide, South Australia 5000 Australia;

    2. Hide Yamamoto (Macau)

    Fish flown in daily from Tsukiji? We&#39;ll step away from the baccarat tables for that.
    Fish flown in daily from Tsukiji? We'll step away from the baccarat tables for that.
    It's no secret Macau has been trying to diversify and move beyond its high-stakes gambling reputation.
    Part of its drive to position itself as an entertainment capital includes drawing the world's most renowned chefs.
    Hide Yamamoto is the latest to arrive at Studio City, the new $3 billion Hollywood-themed complex.
    Fish is flown in daily from Tokyo's Tsukiji market for the sushi bar, wagyu features on the robata grill and ramen is prepared with a 110-year-old technique.

    Studio City Macau, Estrada Flor de Lotus, Macau China;

    3. Coya (Dubai)

    Peruvian cuisine has continued its global spread and Dubai is no exception with the 2015 opening of Coya, a restaurant that's already proved to be a big success in London.
    Incan heritage and Latin American lifestyle meld in a super sleek interior, while the Pisco Bar concocts dangerously addictive takes on the classic Peruvian cocktail.
    No surprise that seafood ceviches are a big draw, as are specials like the ox heart with aji spicy sauce.

    Coya, Jumeirah Beach Road Jumeirah 2, Dubai 71384 United Arab Emirates;

    4. Frenchie (London)

    Jamie Oliver gave Gregory Marchand the nickname Frenchie when he worked for him at his restaurant Fifteen.
    Marchand ran with it, choosing it as the name for his hugely popular Paris bistro in the Les Halles district.
    He's now set to open in London's Covent Garden this year with bistro classics, house-smoked fish and charcuterie among the menu highlights.
    Frenchie, Henrietta Street, Covent Garden, London

    5. Made Nice (New York)

    Daniel Humm and Will Guidara are behind New York&#39;s three-Michelin-star Eleven Madison Park.
    Daniel Humm and Will Guidara are behind New York's three-Michelin-star Eleven Madison Park.
    Daniel Humm and Will Guidara need no introduction to New York gourmands thanks to their three-Michelin-star Eleven Madison Park.
    Their newest venue Made Nice, set to open in the summer, promises meals based around seasonal vegetables and proteins for just $15 per person.
    Diners can also expect more of the sense of theater and legendary service that's made Eleven Madison Park such a favorite with diners and critics alike.
    Made Nice, 8 West 28th Street, New York

    6. Urban Grill (Accra, Ghana)

    This new high-end steakhouse is already being talked about as the best in Ghana thanks to its corn-fed beef from Nebraska cooked over charcoal, but the menu also delves deep into Latin fusion courtesy of chef Andrew DiCataldo.
    As such expect plenty of ceviches, pork belly on local cassava, fish crusted with plantain and desserts. Urban Grill's weekend brunches are also a highlight.

    Urban Grill, Corner Independence & North Liberation Link, Accra Ghana;

    7. El Informal (Barcelona)

    Michelin-lauded chef Marc Gascons promises fresh interpretations of Mediterranean and Catalan cuisine at his new restaurant El Informal.
    Shared and seasonal plates source local produce, meaning honeyed gnocchi with black truffle or grilled kid goat with herb-infused oils.
    It's a see-and-be-seen spot in spite of the name so dust off your best threads -- especially if you dine on the terrace.

    Informal, Calle de la Plata 4 Hotel the Serras, 08002 Barcelona Spain;

    8. Maison 1888 (Danang, Vietnam)

    Maison 1888&#39;s private &quot;Accountant&#39;s Room.&quot;
    Maison 1888's private "Accountant's Room."
    Although there's no shortage of sensational local flavors in Vietnamese cuisine, there's also a growing international fine dining scene.
    Leading the way is the InterContinental Danang Peninsula Resort's Maison 1888 restaurant.
    One legendary French chef has replaced another, with Pierre Gagnaire taking over from Michel Roux in 2015.
    Situated on Monkey Mountain, Maison 1888 serves classical French cuisine with contemporary flair that integrates global and local ingredients, such as poached Brittany oysters with banana blossom.

    La Maison 1888, Intercontinental Sun Peninsula Resort Bai Bac, Son Tra Peninsula, Da Nang 00000 Vietnam;

    9. Cozinha Artagao (Rio de Janeiro)

    With Olympic fever hitting later this year, all eyes are once again set on Rio.
    But it's not just feijoada, caipirinhas and churrascaria on the restaurant scene.
    Chef Pedro de Artagao, behind other popular restaurants across town, has another success on his hands thanks to 12-hour slow-cooked roast beef, gorgonzola pasta, gnocchi made from cassava and a chocolate cake that's surely bound for legendary status.

    Cozinha Artagao, Avenida Das Americas, 4666 Barrashopping Loja 147, Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro 22631004 Brazil;

    10. Le Bon Saint Pourcain (Paris)

    In the shadow of St. Sulpice church on a chic Saint Germain des Pres cobblestone street, David Lanher's latest venture is a compact and typically Parisian neighborhood bistro, serving down-home cuisine in convivial surroundings.
    Since opening in the summer, Le Bon Saint Pourcain has already won plenty of local and international fans alike for its no-nonsense but artful plates.

    Le Bon Saint Pourcain, 10,rue Servandoni Saint Germain-Des-Pres, 75006 Paris France;

    Chris Dwyer is a Hong Kong-based food and travel writer and communications consultant. Follow him on Twitter at @chrismdwyer or visit www.finefooddude.com.