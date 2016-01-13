FIFA Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association), international soccer's governing body and organizer of global tournaments including the World Cup. The US Justice Department is conducting a criminal probe of the organization, investigating allegations of widespread bribery, fraud and other offenses.

In addition to the World Cup, which takes place every four years, FIFA organizes the FIFA Club World Cup, which began in 2000. Seven men's teams participate: winners from each of the six confederations, plus the winning team from the host country. A similar tournament for women's teams was proposed in 2015.

FIFA's 2011-2014 revenue was a record $5.7 billion, according to the organization's 2014 financial report. The report indicates a sizable slice of the revenue, $2.15 billion, is being invested in preparations for the next two World Cups. FIFA's reported profit was $338 million between 2011 and 2014.

Timeline:

May 21, 1904 - FIFA is founded in Paris, to promote international football (soccer) tournaments.

1913 - The United States Football Association, now called the United States Soccer Federation, The United States Football Association, now called the United States Soccer Federation, joins FIFA.

1975 - Joseph "Sepp" Blatter of Switzerland joins FIFA as director of technical development programs, serving under President João Havelange of Brazil.

1981 - FIFA's executive committee names Blatter general secretary of the organization.

November 16-30, 1991 - China hosts the first Women's World Cup. Team USA defeats Norway in the final match. China hosts the first Women's World Cup. Team USA defeats Norway in the final match.

June 8, 1998 - Blatter is elected president of FIFA, defeating Swedish soccer stalwart, Lennart Johansson.

June 11, 2001 - Blatter faces a reckoning in the wake of the ISMM collapse, as officials from Europe's soccer leagues demand he answer 25 questions about his ties to the company and the future of FIFA.

July 7, 2001 - During a FIFA meeting in Buenos Aires, Blatter delivers a lengthy report about the impact of the ISMM bankruptcy on the organization and he pledges to usher in a new era of transparency. During a FIFA meeting in Buenos Aires, Blatter delivers a lengthy report about the impact of the ISMM bankruptcy on the organization and he pledges to usher in a new era of transparency.

March 7, 2002 - FIFA's executive committee authorizes an internal investigation into the organization's finances.

May 3, 2002 - In a review is not released to the public, FIFA General Secretary Michel Zen-Ruffinen claims there is such widespread corruption within the organization, criminal charges may be warranted, In a review is not released to the public, FIFA General Secretary Michel Zen-Ruffinen claims there is such widespread corruption within the organization, criminal charges may be warranted, according to the Los Angeles Times. The newspaper reports five top officials demand Blatter step down. He vows to fight the charges.

May 29, 2002 - Blatter is re-elected FIFA president, defeating a reformist challenger, Blatter is re-elected FIFA president, defeating a reformist challenger, Issa Hayatou of Cameroon by a wide margin, 139-56.

October 6, 2004 - The Executive Committee approves a code of ethics.

June 9, 2006 - FIFA establishes an ethics committee to address allegations of bribery, match fixing, betting and other illegal practices.

September 15, 2006 - Former Olympic champ Lord Sebastian Coe of England is appointed chairman of FIFA's new ethics committee. Coe says in a statement, "Inspiring young people into sport is a personal passion of mine. To do this, we must protect and promote the ethics and morals of sport for future generations." Former Olympic champ Lord Sebastian Coe of England is appointed chairman of FIFA's new ethics committee. Coe says in a statement, "Inspiring young people into sport is a personal passion of mine. To do this, we must protect and promote the ethics and morals of sport for future generations."

October 23, 2006 - FIFA's Ethics Committee holds its first meeting. FIFA's Ethics Committee holds its first meeting. In a statement, Blatter says the group will enforce a revised code of ethics. Blatter says soccer's exploding popularity "has also attracted some of the dangers and vices of our modern society, including corruption, doping, racism, illegal betting and other forms of cheating."

December 6, 2006 - The Executive Committee declines to take disciplinary action against Jack Warner for World Cup ticket sales The Executive Committee declines to take disciplinary action against Jack Warner for World Cup ticket sales but issues two recommendations.

October 20, 2010 - Two members of FIFA's Executive Committee Two members of FIFA's Executive Committee are suspended after a British newspaper reports they offered to sell their World Cup votes.

November 18, 2010 - FIFA confirms the suspension of four additional officials for suspected ethical breaches. FIFA confirms the suspension of four additional officials for suspected ethical breaches.

November 29, 2010 - Ahead of the vote for the host countries of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments, Ahead of the vote for the host countries of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments, the BBC reports three senior FIFA officials who will participate in the selection process took bribes from International Sports & Leisure during the 1990s. One of the officials, Ricardo Teixeira, is the former son-in-law of former FIFA President João Havelange.

May 24, 2011 - Chuck Blazer, an American member of the executive committee, accuses FIFA officials Jack Warner and Mohamed bin Hammam of bribery. Chuck Blazer, an American member of the executive committee, accuses FIFA officials Jack Warner and Mohamed bin Hammam of bribery. He alleges the two gave money to members of the Caribbean Football Union to cast ballots for Bin Hammam in his campaign to become FIFA's new president.

May 29, 2011 - FIFA suspends Jack Warner and Bin Hammam as it launches a probe into the alleged vote buying scam. According to a statement, FIFA's Ethics Committee also looked into possible violations by Blatter, at Bin Hammam's request. The committee concluded, however, Blatter had not breached the organization's code of ethics.

July 17, 2012 - FIFA announces former US Attorney Michael J. Garcia and former German prosecutor Hans-Joachim Eckert have been appointed chairmen of the ethics committee, tasked with probing various allegations of wrongdoing.

March 2014 - The International Trade Union Confederation, a labor rights group, publishes a report, The International Trade Union Confederation, a labor rights group, publishes a report, "The Case Against Qatar." The ITUC projects 4,000 migrant laborers will die before the 2022 World Cup.

May 27, 2015 - Nine FIFA officials and five soccer marketing executives are charged with Nine FIFA officials and five soccer marketing executives are charged with racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering, after a lengthy investigation by the US Department of Justice. Swiss police conduct an overnight raid at FIFA headquarters in Zurich to arrest several of the officials. Soon after the raid, authorities in Switzerland announce they will begin their own investigation into the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup games.

May 29, 2015 - Blatter is elected for a fifth term as FIFA president.

September 17, 2015 - FIFA suspends Secretary General Jérôme Valcke amid allegations he participated in a scheme involving illegal World Cup ticket sales. Valcke's attorney says his client has been falsely accused.

September 25, 2015 - Swiss authorities announce they are investigating Blatter, looking into suspected financial mismanagement related to an illegal payment. Blatter's attorney tells CNN "no mismanagement has occurred." Swiss authorities announce they are investigating Blatter, looking into suspected financial mismanagement related to an illegal payment. Blatter's attorney tells CNN "no mismanagement has occurred."

December 3, 2015 - Two more high ranking FIFA executives are arrested by Swiss police for allegedly taking millions of dollars in bribes. Separately, - Two more high ranking FIFA executives are arrested by Swiss police for allegedly taking millions of dollars in bribes. Separately, the Justice Department announces its corruption probe has expanded, unsealing a 92-count indictment naming 16 new defendants in the case, all affiliated with FIFA's North and South American confederations.

December 21, 2015 - FIFA's ethics committee suspends Blatter and Platini for eight years. FIFA's ethics committee suspends Blatter and Platini for eight years. During a press conference, Blatter declares himself "a man of principles" and promises to appeal the ban.

February 12, 2016 - FIFA announces that its Ethics Committee has banned Jérôme Valcke, former Secretary General of FIFA, for 12 years from any football-related activities on a national and international level, effective immediately.

February 25, 2016 - Blatter and Platini lose their appeals to vacate their eight-year bans from "all football-related activity." However, the presidential committee does reduce the bans for both men to six years, stating that Blatter and Platini lose their appeals to vacate their eight-year bans from "all football-related activity." However, the presidential committee does reduce the bans for both men to six years, stating that "some strong mitigating factors for Mr. Platini and Mr. Blatter were not taken into account when establishing the sanction."

February 26, 2016 - FIFA announces numerous reforms to help repair the organization's reputation. FIFA announces numerous reforms to help repair the organization's reputation. The reforms include limiting the organization's president to three terms in office, while a new 36-member council will replace the executive committee. Later in the day, after two rounds of voting, world football's governing body elects Gianni Infantino as the new president of FIFA. Infantino of Switzerland has been the General Secretary of the European governing body UEFA.

May 13, 2016 - FIFA announces that Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura of Senegal will be FIFA's new Secretary General. Samoura will be the first woman and first African to hold the job.

June 3, 2016 - Lawyers representing FIFA claim that Blatter and two ousted officials paid themselves $80 million in raises and bonuses between 2011 and 2015. FIFA says that its ethics committee will look into the matter. Lawyers representing FIFA claim that Blatter and two ousted officials paid themselves $80 million in raises and bonuses between 2011 and 2015. FIFA says that its ethics committee will look into the matter.

September 9, 2016 - FIFA's ethics committee announces that it is investigating allegations of bribery, corruption and conflict of interest violations involving Blatter as well as two other former officials. FIFA's ethics committee announces that it is investigating allegations of bribery, corruption and conflict of interest violations involving Blatter as well as two other former officials.

October 21, 2016 - A cartoon wolf named Zabivaka is chosen as the mascot for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The wolf defeated two other candidates: a tiger in a spacesuit and a smiley cat. A cartoon wolf named Zabivaka is chosen as the mascot for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The wolf defeated two other candidates: a tiger in a spacesuit and a smiley cat. The winner was selected via votes on FIFA's website as well as a World Cup special on Russian TV.

November 10, 2016 - Rafael Esquivel, the former president of the Venezuelan soccer federation, pleads guilty to racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering related to bribery schemes that involved the awarding of contracts for media and marketing rights to international soccer competitions. Each charge carries a maximum 20-year prison term. Rafael Esquivel, the former president of the Venezuelan soccer federation, pleads guilty to racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering related to bribery schemes that involved the awarding of contracts for media and marketing rights to international soccer competitions. Each charge carries a maximum 20-year prison term.

November 28, 2016 - FIFA announces that it will monitor allegations of child abuse in British soccer clubs, as police and England's Football Association launch investigations into claims that kids were sexually abused by coaches. FIFA announces that it will monitor allegations of child abuse in British soccer clubs, as police and England's Football Association launch investigations into claims that kids were sexually abused by coaches.

December 5, 2016 - The Swiss Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds Blatter's six-year ban from FIFA, which he had appealed. He says that he accepts the court's decision and will not try to get a higher court to reverse the ruling.