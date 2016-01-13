Flint residents still need help with water crisis

Story highlights In September 2015, Virginia Tech recommended Michigan declare Flint's water unsafe for drinking or cooking

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder declared a state of emergency in Genesee County on January 5, 2016

A week later, the Michigan National Guard was mobilized to help distribute clean water

(CNN) A year ago, the residents of Flint, Michigan learned their water was contaminated with toxic levels of lead. Unfiltered water was unsafe to drink.

Now one year later , the city continues to replace pipes and residents still need clean water to drink, cook and bathe.

Charities have been assisting Flint residents since January and need support in their efforts.

Convoy of Hope has procured, distributed and donated more than 300 truckloads of bottled water to the city. The organization has partnered with several local churches and food shelters to deliver the water. There are distribution points where residents can drive through and volunteers load up their cars with water. Several churches also go door-to-door to handout water. You can support Convoy of Hope's mission through monetary donations

The Flint Child Health & Development Fund is focused on the long-term medical and educational needs of children affected by the water crisis. According to Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician at Hurley Children's Hospital in Flint, lead poisoning affects cognition, can lower a child's IQ and may also cause behavioral problems.

