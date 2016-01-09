Couple's post-crash Facebook photo warms the hearts of thousands

Story highlights Arika Stovall and Hunter Hanks veered into a bridge support on their drive back to Nashville

A photo they posted on Facebook of their hospital reunion had been shared 71,000 by Saturday afternoon

(CNN) Three seconds. That's how fast it all happened, Arika Stovall says. The couple don't even know how they managed to make it out alive.

Stovall, a Lipscomb University student, and her boyfriend, Hunter Hanks, were driving back to Nashville, Tennessee, from Jacksonville, Florida, on New Year's Day when the young couple's pickup veered into bridge support.

They don't remember how they ended up just seconds away from slamming into a concrete slab, but photos of Hank's mangled Toyota Tundra show how the two narrowly escaped with their lives.

Arika Stovall and Hunter Hanks survived a deadly car crash and shared a photo of them reuniting at the hospital that has since goneviral.

But it wasn't the photo of the devastation that caught people's attention on social media. It was the photo of the couple reuniting at the hospital that has touched the hearts of social media users. In the photo, Hanks is leaning over Stovall, who is lying in a hospital bed; they're smiling at each other despite their wounds.

