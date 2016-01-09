Obama impersonator 'Alphacat' gets political

Story highlights Nobody can mimic the speaking style and the quirks of Obama's personality quite like Iman Crosson

Crosson, who is also popular for his Drake impressions, has managed to put politics on young people's radar

(CNN) President Barack Obama isn't the only person who will need to change careers next January.

With Obama out of the news, his professional impersonator, who has been watching the leader of the free world's mannerisms and movements for seven years, will have to switch his focus to impersonating Drake and doing skits.

Nobody can mimic the speaking style and the quirks of Obama's personality quite like Iman Crosson, who goes by "Alphacat" on YouTube, where he makes his living with spoof videos. He's a supporter of the President.

"I was a waiter in a restaurant. I had been acting for a while and someone said to me while I was walking in 'here comes Barack Obama,'" Crosson said of his life before Alphacat and Obama. "That kind of gave me an epiphany. I can work on an impression and use that to get some stints in my acting career and it worked out."