Breaking News

Dylan Jones: The making of a male style icon

By Dylan Jones, Special to CNN

Updated 10:08 AM ET, Thu January 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

British actor Cary Grant epitomizes an Old Hollywood sophistication that men still try to emulate today.
Photos:
Cary GrantBritish actor Cary Grant epitomizes an Old Hollywood sophistication that men still try to emulate today.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
It&#39;s almost impossible to separate actor James Dean from the characters he portrayed. His casual style has inspired self-proclaimed rebels for decades.
Photos:
James DeanIt's almost impossible to separate actor James Dean from the characters he portrayed. His casual style has inspired self-proclaimed rebels for decades.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
According to British GQ Editor-in-Chief Dylan Jones, the key to dressing like a male style icon is to &quot;look effortlessly cool, as though you haven&#39;t tried too hard.&quot; Steve McQueen (seen here with his first wife, Neile Adams) had that down pat.
Photos:
Steve McQueenAccording to British GQ Editor-in-Chief Dylan Jones, the key to dressing like a male style icon is to "look effortlessly cool, as though you haven't tried too hard." Steve McQueen (seen here with his first wife, Neile Adams) had that down pat.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
It&#39;s not just actors who can pull off the style icon label. Bob Dylan remains a sartorial role model for a certain breed of anti-establishment dresser.
Photos:
Bob DylanIt's not just actors who can pull off the style icon label. Bob Dylan remains a sartorial role model for a certain breed of anti-establishment dresser.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
On the other end of the spectrum are mavericks like David Bowie, &quot;who goes against the grain, and genuinely leads fashion as opposed to following it or interpreting it,&quot; according to Jones.
Photos:
David BowieOn the other end of the spectrum are mavericks like David Bowie, "who goes against the grain, and genuinely leads fashion as opposed to following it or interpreting it," according to Jones.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Today David Beckham is known as much for his personal style as he is for his football career. (It likely doesn&#39;t hurt that he&#39;s married to an award-winning fashion designer.)
Photos:
Today David Beckham is known as much for his personal style as he is for his football career. (It likely doesn't hurt that he's married to an award-winning fashion designer.)
Hide Caption
6 of 10
On &lt;em&gt;Mad Men&lt;/em&gt;, Jon Hamm&#39;s portrayal of ad exec Don Draper sparked nostalgia for the days of sharply tailored suits and day-drinking at the office. Only the former was revived (or attempted) en masse.
Photos:
Jon HammOn Mad Men, Jon Hamm's portrayal of ad exec Don Draper sparked nostalgia for the days of sharply tailored suits and day-drinking at the office. Only the former was revived (or attempted) en masse.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Even before his &quot;Happy&quot;&lt;em&gt; &lt;/em&gt;days, Pharrell was known for his colorful sense of style. Last year, it landed him the &lt;a href=&quot;http://cfda.com/blog/pharrell-2015-fashion-icon&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;CFDA Fashion Icon Award&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos:
Pharrell Even before his "Happy" days, Pharrell was known for his colorful sense of style. Last year, it landed him the CFDA Fashion Icon Award.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Kanye West&#39;s recent turn as a fashion designer may bring mixed reviews, but the rapper&#39;s influence on contemporary street style is undeniable.
Photos:
Kanye WestKanye West's recent turn as a fashion designer may bring mixed reviews, but the rapper's influence on contemporary street style is undeniable.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
While still relatively unknown outside of China, Olympic rower-turned-model (and LCM style ambassador) Hu Bing is one of China&#39;s most popular actors and style icons.
Photos:
Hu BingWhile still relatively unknown outside of China, Olympic rower-turned-model (and LCM style ambassador) Hu Bing is one of China's most popular actors and style icons.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
cary grant style icon james dean style iconsteve mcqueen style icon bob dylan style icon04 70s musicdavid beckham style iconjon hamm don draperpharrell style iconkanye westhu bing tease

Story highlights

  • The term "style icon" is pervasive in womenswear, but rarely applied to men almost to the point of cliché
  • GQ Editor Dylan Jones believes men aren't as quick to use the word because they don't like being told how to dress
  • Those most likely to earn the title appear effortlessly, and admired for their chosen careers

Dylan Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of British GQ and the Chairman of London Collections Men. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

GQ Editor-in-Chief Dylan Jones
GQ Editor-in-Chief Dylan Jones

(CNN)Perhaps it's still safe to assume that men might need a little more help than women when it comes to looking good, but we are a lot less keen on admitting it. Simply put, men don't like being told how to dress, and as someone who has spent the last quarter of a century attempting to do that, I know how carefully one needs to tread.

One thing we're not keen on at all is being told someone is a style icon. In womenswear, the term is pervasive almost to the point of cliche. From Jane Birkin and Audrey Hepburn to Kendall Jenner and Alexa Chung, these women wield considerable influence over how other women dress and, sometimes, what designers choose to show each season.
    With men it's slightly trickier because we like to think we know how to dress without being overly influenced by anyone else. Consequently, calling someone a style icon is tempting fate.
    London Collections: Men brought out the city&#39;s fashion tribes between June 10-13, 2016. Converging on 180 Strand, press and buyers were spoiled for choice, with 32 catwalk shows, 25 presentations and 55 designers defining next season&#39;s look.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    London Collections: Men brought out the city's fashion tribes between June 10-13, 2016. Converging on 180 Strand, press and buyers were spoiled for choice, with 32 catwalk shows, 25 presentations and 55 designers defining next season's look.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    The catwalk came to the street when Daniel W Fletcher previewed his Spring-Summer 2017 collection in the form of a curbside cri de coeur. The entire collection revolves around the upcoming EU referendum in Britain -- no need to guess which side the designer is on.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    The catwalk came to the street when Daniel W Fletcher previewed his Spring-Summer 2017 collection in the form of a curbside cri de coeur. The entire collection revolves around the upcoming EU referendum in Britain -- no need to guess which side the designer is on.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    London-based, Austrian-born designer Raimund Berthold brought his Spring-Summer 2017 collection to the catwalk. Utilitarian in color palette and silhouette, the Central Saint Martins alumni&#39;s 12th season has found retailers from here to Tokyo.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    London-based, Austrian-born designer Raimund Berthold brought his Spring-Summer 2017 collection to the catwalk. Utilitarian in color palette and silhouette, the Central Saint Martins alumni's 12th season has found retailers from here to Tokyo.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    Reality TV star and &lt;a href=&quot;http://sergedenimes.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Serge DeNimes&lt;/a&gt; founder Oliver Proudlock takes a selfie after Nasir Mazhar&#39;s Spring-Summer 2017 show, which contained prints, primary colors and neo-military ensembles.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    Reality TV star and Serge DeNimes founder Oliver Proudlock takes a selfie after Nasir Mazhar's Spring-Summer 2017 show, which contained prints, primary colors and neo-military ensembles.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    Not to be outdone, those in attendance were busy averting eyes from the catwalk. Style blogger Omiri Thomas wears Hugo Boss and Topman outside the central London venue.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    Not to be outdone, those in attendance were busy averting eyes from the catwalk. Style blogger Omiri Thomas wears Hugo Boss and Topman outside the central London venue.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    A show attendee fixes his lipstick after the Lou Dalton show.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    A show attendee fixes his lipstick after the Lou Dalton show.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    Charlie Casely-Hayford talks to models behind the scenes. Working alongside his father Joe, the pair have built up an international following including James Blake, Mos Def and Drake. This season they launched their womenswear collection.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    Charlie Casely-Hayford talks to models behind the scenes. Working alongside his father Joe, the pair have built up an international following including James Blake, Mos Def and Drake. This season they launched their womenswear collection.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    A model poses backstage after the Lou Dalton show. Dalton cites the men in her life, as well the Apollo missions and Martin Scorcese&#39;s &quot;taxi Driver&quot; as influences for this collection.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    A model poses backstage after the Lou Dalton show. Dalton cites the men in her life, as well the Apollo missions and Martin Scorcese's "taxi Driver" as influences for this collection.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    Artist Wolfgang Tilmans outside Nasir Mazhar.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    Artist Wolfgang Tilmans outside Nasir Mazhar.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    Czech model and actress Eva Herzigova attends Matthew Miller&#39;s show.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    Czech model and actress Eva Herzigova attends Matthew Miller's show.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    Behind the scenes with model wearing Casley-Hayford.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    Behind the scenes with model wearing Casley-Hayford.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    Zokaya Kamara, a fashion blogger, wears a hat by Crown by Christies before Lou Dalton&#39;s collection went on show.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    Zokaya Kamara, a fashion blogger, wears a hat by Crown by Christies before Lou Dalton's collection went on show.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    Berthold&#39;s team prepares models for the catwalk.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    Berthold's team prepares models for the catwalk.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    On the catwalk with Berthold&#39;s Spring-Summer 2017 collection.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    On the catwalk with Berthold's Spring-Summer 2017 collection.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    Nasir Mazhar&#39;s neo-militaristic style on show.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    Nasir Mazhar's neo-militaristic style on show.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    The UK fashion industry contributed $40 billion to the nation&#39;s economy in 2015 according to the British Fashion Council -- and the men&#39;s market is currently growing at a faster rate than women&#39;s.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    The UK fashion industry contributed $40 billion to the nation's economy in 2015 according to the British Fashion Council -- and the men's market is currently growing at a faster rate than women's.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    Belina, a nutritionist and exercise specialist wearing both Miu Miu jacket and glasses.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    Belina, a nutritionist and exercise specialist wearing both Miu Miu jacket and glasses.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    Behind the scenes at the Casely-Hayford show.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    Behind the scenes at the Casely-Hayford show.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    An unnamed man poses outside Nasir Mazhar&#39;s show.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    An unnamed man poses outside Nasir Mazhar's show.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    Matthew Miller&#39;s latest collection on the catwalk.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    Matthew Miller's latest collection on the catwalk.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    Menswear now accounts for 25% of the UK&#39;s total clothing market. Other events at this season&#39;s LCM included a celebration of punk with Paul Smith and a celebrity karaoke event featuring Samuel L Jackson.
    Photos: Scenes from London Colllections: Men Spring-Summer 2017
    Menswear now accounts for 25% of the UK's total clothing market. Other events at this season's LCM included a celebration of punk with Paul Smith and a celebrity karaoke event featuring Samuel L Jackson.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    london mens fashion 11london mens fashion 5london mens fashion 2london mens fashion 3london mens fashion 3london mens fasion 22london mens fashion 14london mens fashion 7london mens fasion 23london mens fashion week 18london mens fashion 8london mens fasion 21london mens fashion 9london mens fashion 10 london mens fashion 12london mens fashion 1501- Belinda- Nutritionist and exercise specialist wearing Miu Miu Jacket and Glasseslondon mens fashion 24london mens fasion 20london mens fashion 16london mens fashion week 19
    However there are various qualities that a man needs to have to not only qualify as a bonafide style icon, but also to be accepted by men as one. Firstly you need to look effortlessly cool, as though you haven't tried too hard. This is why we still revere men such as Steve McQueen and Hunter S. Thompson, men who are admired for their chosen careers as well as the cavalier way in which they dress (often just jeans and T-shirts).
    Conversely, it helps if you are a true sartorial maverick, someone like David Bowie -- not that there is anyone remotely like David Bowie -- who goes against the grain, and genuinely leads fashion as opposed to following it or interpreting it.
    Read More
    Then again you have one-offs like David Beckham, an everyman who has spent the best part of his post-football career turning himself into a successful brand, and doing it in a way that appeals to men who may not have liked him when he was a Manchester United player.
    When we thought about who to appoint as ambassadors of London Collections Men, the bi-annual British men's fashion week organized by myself and the British Fashion Council, we actively sought out popular figures who represent a wide variety of disciplines, as well as a wide variety of demographics: Tinie Tempah succeeds in the music business, while Dermot O'Leary and Nick Grimshaw triumph on TV and radio; Lewis Hamilton inspires with his sporting prowess, while David Gandy and Hu Bing are genuine male supermodels.
    Frankly we have been lucky that all these men agreed to get involved with LCM, but then they are all a natural fit, because not only are they all famous, but each and every one of them has a keen fashion sense, and an ability to articulate that to a wide audience.
    In that sense they are all genuine style icons, all men who resonate with the Great British male.
    So these days I think it's fair to say that while there will always be style icons from the past who continue to influence us -- and here we could mention everyone from Cary Grant and Paul Weller to George Best and Jarvis Cocker -- there's still a very real place for contemporary figures, new style icons who have real cut-through with the modern man.