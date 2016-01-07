Bill Clinton's alleged sexual misconduct: Who you need to know

Story highlights Nearly two decades after Bill Clinton's administration was rocked by sexual scandal, the stories are back in the news

Clinton himself wouldn't address his transgressions

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump is using three women who have accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct -- as well as one woman who accused a man Hillary Clinton defended in court of raping her when she was 12 years old -- to attack the Democratic nominee.

In a stunning event 90 minutes before the second presidential debate, Trump made a surprise appearance alongside Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey and Kathy Shelton. The man accused of raping Shelton was convicted of a lesser charge and served 10 months in jail.

The event came with Trump under fire himself over his sexually aggressive comments in a 2005 "Access Hollywood" video.

"Mr. Trump may have said some bad words, but Bill Clinton raped me and Hillary Clinton threatened me. I don't think there's any comparison," Broaddrick said at the event.

Trump has repeatedly used Clinton's sex allegations to hit Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, raising them occasionally throughout 2016.