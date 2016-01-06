Photos: 10 most beautiful alpine ski resorts Zermatt (Switzerland) – The famed Valais village of Zermatt sits below the iconic Matterhorn peak. This car-free resort offers upscale boutiques, world-class skiing and a thriving apres-ski scene. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: 10 most beautiful alpine ski resorts Grimentz (Switzerland) – The small Valais village of Grimentz is chocolate-box perfect, with its old-school chalets and unspoiled valley. It sits in the Val d'Anniviers, a side shoot of the great Rhone Valley. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: 10 most beautiful alpine ski resorts Wengen (Switzerland) – The classy village of Wengen, which can only be reached by cog railway or cable car, gazes out across the deep Lauterbrunnen valley and up towards the famous 4,000-meter peaks of the Eiger, the Monch and the Jungfrau. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: 10 most beautiful alpine ski resorts Kitzbuehel (Austria) – The Tyrolean town of Kitzbuehel hosts the historic Hahnenkamm race every January, when the world's best ski racers fling themselves down a steep ribbon of ice -- 40.4 degrees at one point -- known as the Streif. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: 10 most beautiful alpine ski resorts Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy) – Just two hours north of Venice, Cortina d'Ampezzo sits in a sunny bowl fringed by the towering needles of the eastern Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage region, some of which soar to more than 3,000 meters. The James Bond movie "For Your Eyes Only" (1981) was filmed here. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: 10 most beautiful alpine ski resorts Lech (Austria) – A former farming village done good, luxurious Lech caters for the more discerning end of the money spectrum, plus vacationing royals. The town sits in an open bowl among gentle peaks on the banks of the Lech river, part of the famous Arlberg region. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: 10 most beautiful alpine ski resorts Alpbach (Austria) – Named "Austria's most beautiful village" in a 1983 television contest, Alpbach continues to maintain its cutesy homespun looks and traditional architecture. All upper floors of new buildings must be clad in wood to preserve the bygone feel. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: 10 most beautiful alpine ski resorts Megeve (France) – Megeve was one of the first purpose-built resorts in the Alps, developed by the wealthy Rothschild family in the 1920s, but unlike some of France's more recent purpose-built carbuncles the old farming roots have been retained. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: 10 most beautiful alpine ski resorts Courmayeur (Italy) – The quaint old town of Courmayeur sits on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc tunnel. The skiing begins from a sunny plateau above the town with stupendous views of more than a dozen of Europe's highest peaks. Hide Caption 9 of 10