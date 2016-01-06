Story highlights Studies show people who drink in moderation tend to exercise more

(CNN) Your six-pack abs may actually benefit if you share a six pack with your friends. Beer, or any alcohol for that matter, when consumed in moderation, may be a brilliant motivator to keep people working out. Scientists still need to do more research as to exactly what the connection is, but several studies have found that people who drink moderately tend to exercise more than abstainers.

Mike Zamzow, the brewmaster and owner of Bull Falls Brewery in Wausau, Wisconsin, thinks burpee exercises and beer will be a winning combination for fans of his business. Starting next week, Bull Falls will host "Butts and Beers," an exercise class that combines some cardio and yoga with beer.

There will be no bar curls in class, but you'll get a beer after you exercise. Zamow got the idea after hearing about a yoga class at a Minnesota brewery. He's already seen success with the exercise beer combo. A 5K run Bull Falls hosted (with kegs at the end) raised $17,000 for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight last year.

Zamzow thinks this exercise class will be something that will help people keep their New Year's fitness goals.

"There may be some who come to the class who figure out they're not cut out for this, but when they get into the taproom, their classmates will encourage them to stick with it," Zamzow said. "That wouldn't happen with a regular class when you typically get done with your workout and then get right into your car."