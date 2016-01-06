Breaking News

Why adult coloring books are good for you

By Kelly Fitzpatrick, Daily Burn

Updated 1:37 PM ET, Tue August 1, 2017

Coloring book titles like Johanna Basford's "Secret Garden" are selling well in the adult market. Basford's first book has topped the Amazon.com bestselling books list. Click through for more coloring books suitable for adults.
Illustrator Johanna Basford's second book, "Enchanted Forest," also made the bestseller lists.
"The Mindfulness Colouring Book: Anti-stress art therapy for busy people" by Emma Farrarons is high on the Amazon UK bestselling books list.
Art therapist Susanne Fincher uses her own coloring books, such as "Coloring Mandalas 1" as "homework" for patients to maintain continuity between their therapeutic visits.
Relieving stress and restoring calm are common themes on the adult coloring book market. "Balance (Angie's Extreme Stress Menders Volume 1)" by Angie Grace is one in a series of such coloring books.
Art therapist Lacy Mucklow and illustrator Angela Porter's "Color Me Calm" and "Color Me Happy" are popular titles. They're working on "Color Me Stress-Free," to be released in September.
Intricate designs are a hallmark of adult coloring books. "Flower Designs Coloring Book (Volume 1)" by Jenean Morrison offers painstakingly detailed floral designs to fill in.
Design-minded grownups can find many fine-art and design-themed coloring books to satisfy their inner creative. "Dover Creative Haven Art Nouveau Animal Designs Coloring Book" by Marty Noble and Creative Haven is one title.
"Creative Coloring Inspirations: Art Activity Pages to Relax and Enjoy!" by Valentina Harper gives doodlers of all ages a chance to make the page sing with color.
"Coloring Books for Grownups: Dia de los Muertos"
by Chiquita Publishing is an offering that might not be appropriate for young children, but offers adults the chance to create art with cultural iconography.
Story highlights

  • Coloring has therapeutic potential to reduce anxiety, create focus or bring about more mindfulness
  • Like meditation, coloring allows the brain to switch off other thoughts and focus

Coloring books are no longer just for the kids. In fact, adult coloring books are all the rage right now. And while researchers and art therapists alike have touted the calming benefits for over a decade, it's childhood favorite Crayola that's gotten adult coloring books some serious grown-up attention. The famous crayon makers just launched a set of markers, colored pencils and a collection of adult coloring books, Coloring Escapes, last month.

And though the first commercially successful adult coloring books were published in 2012 and 2013, the once-niche hobby has now grown into a full-on trend, with everyone from researchers at Johns Hopkins University to the editors of Yoga Journal suggesting coloring as an alternative to meditation. Here's why you might want to open a page and say ahhhhhh.
Coloring books for adults are topping bestseller lists
DailyBurn: The One Thing That Helped Me Lose Weight

    Art Therapy, Adult Coloring Books and Your Mental Health

    According to the American Art Therapy Association, art therapy is a mental health profession in which the process of making and creating artwork is used to "explore feelings, reconcile emotional conflicts, foster self-awareness, manage behavior and addictions, develop social skills, improve reality orientation, reduce anxiety and increase self-esteem." So basically, it's similar to good old therapy. (Don't think you need therapy? Here's why you should take a mental health day now) Yet art therapy is not only about learning and improving yourself — it's a means of personal expression, too.
    DailyBurn: 21 Meal Prep Pics from the Healthiest People on Instagram
    However, it is important to note that using an adult coloring book is not exactly the same as completing an art therapy session. "Coloring itself cannot be called art therapy because art therapy relies on the relationship between the client and the therapist," says Marygrace Berberian, a certified art therapist and the Clinical Assistant Professor and Program Coordinator for the Graduate Art Therapy Program at NYU. And while art therapy was first practiced in the 1940s, the first research on using coloring as therapy is generally believed to have only begun as recently the mid 90s, according to Art Therapy: Journal of the American Art Therapy Association.
    DailyBurn: 9 Weight Loss Success Stories You're Going to Want to See

    The Health Benefits of Adult Coloring Books

    Despite the fact that coloring and art therapy aren't quite the same thing, coloring does offer a slew of mental benefits. "Coloring definitely has therapeutic potential to reduce anxiety, create focus or bring [about] more mindfulness," says Berberian. Groundbreaking research in 2005 proved anxiety levels dropped when subjects colored mandalas, which are round frames with geometric patterns inside. Simply doodling, though, had no effect in reducing the other subjects' stress levels.
    Just like meditation, coloring also allows us to switch off our brains from other thoughts and focus only on the moment, helping to alleviate free-floating anxiety. It can be particularly effective for people who aren't comfortable with more creatively expressive forms of art, says Berberian, "My experience has been that those participants who are more guarded find a lot of tranquility in coloring an image. It feels safer and it creates containment around their process," she adds.

    How to Get Started

    Want to fill in some pages? Keep in mind, if you're dealing with significant mental or emotional issues, art therapy is going to be more effective than coloring solo. But for those who just need a hobby to help them chill out, these books could be the ticket. As Berberian puts it, "I truly believe that people should be engaging in activities that make them feel restored."
    According to ColoringBooks.net, adults should skip the crayons and go straight for the colored pencils (precision is everything when it comes to tuning in). And Crayola has a complete guide that shows how to take your tools up a notch by blending colors, shading and adding highlights and lowlights to your newfound masterpieces. Now get scribbling!