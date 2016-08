People we've lost in 2016

Matt Roberts, former guitarist of the band 3 Doors Down, died Saturday, August 21, his father said.

British actor Kenny Bake r, best known for playing R2-D2 in the "Star Wars" films, died Saturday, August 13, Baker's niece, Abigail Shield, told CNN. He was 81.

Actor David Huddleston , perhaps best known for his role in the 1998 film "The Big Lebowski," died August 2 at the age of 85.

Actress Noel Neill , who played Lois Lane in the 1950s TV version of "Superman," died July 3 at the age of 95.

Director Michael Cimino , whose searing 1978 Vietnam War drama "The Deer Hunter" won five Oscars, including best picture, died July 2. He was 77.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel died at the age of 87 on July 2. Wiesel's book "La Nuit" is the story of the Wiesel family being sent to Nazi concentration camps.

Scotty Moore, a legendary guitarist credited with helping to launch Elvis Presley's career, died at the age of 84 on June 28. Moore is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and he was ranked No. 29 on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 greatest guitarists.